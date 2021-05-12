How to get the Cryosthesia 77k in Destiny 2

The new season of Destiny 2 is adding in new ways to fight the Darkness, and one of the stars of the show is the Cryosthesia 77K, a Stasis-powered Sidearm that lets any Guardian freeze their enemies almost at will.

Charging up a shot after getting a kill will send in a bolt of stasis that freezes its target at the expense of all the ammo in the magazine. Despite being a Kinetic weapon, the Cryosthesia has Stasis as an element—a rare occurrence in Destiny 2.

How to get the Cryosthesia 77k

The new Sidearm is the seasonal weapon for Season of the Splicer, which means that acquiring it is incredibly simple. All Guardians will have access to it once they reach level 35 of the Season Pass, but players who bought the premium version will unlock it instantly.

After Season of the Splicer ends, however, the weapon will move into the Monument to Lost Lights, a vault in the Tower that gives vaulted exotics in exchange for destination materials and Ascendant Shards. Ticuu’s Divination, the weapon for the previous season, moved into the monument with the launch of the current season.

How to use the Cryosthesia 77k

The Stasis-powered sidearm is fairly simple to use. Getting a kill with it activates a buff called LN2 Burst, which lasts for 10 seconds. When the buff is active, holding the fire button will charge up a Stasis shot, which fires as soon as players let go of the trigger. The ensuing blast will freeze its target and proceed to cause Shatter Damage to any enemies in its vicinity. Firing it, however, will empty the magazine and force players to reload or swap weapons.

Using the Cryosthesia to kill a frozen target will reactivate LN2 Burst, which lets players chain Stasis kills as long as they can stand the constant reloads. The weapon can come in handy to help with Stasis-related objectives, such as from Fragment Quests or from Born in Darkness, the post-campaign missions in Beyond Light.