How to get the Bump in the Night emblem in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

The Bump in the Night emblem is another Destiny 2 cosmetic that can only be earned during the Festival of the Lost seasonal event from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2.

Acquiring this dark emblem will require a mix of in-game progress and some navigation of the Bungie Store. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

How to acquire the Bump in the Night emblem

First, in-game, you just have to unlock the very first page of the Book of the Forgotten, titled “Europa – 1.”

To acquire this page, equip your mask while you participate in an activity like strikes, Gambit matches, or public events. You’ll earn Candy and Spectral Pages, which lets you queue up Haunted Lost Sectors. Completing this activity will transform your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages. Two pages are needed to unlock “Europa – 1,” and after you acquire it from the Book of Forgotten, claim the corresponding triumph as well, titled “Forgotten Tales of Europa (1 of 9).”

The next steps aren’t completed in-game. Go to the Bungie Store, sign in, and navigate to the store listing for the Bump in the Night emblem. If you’ve claimed the triumph, you should be able to add the emblem listed for $0.00 into your cart and checkout.

You’ll receive an order receipt in your email that will include a digital code that’s stored in a PDF sent by Bungie. Go to Bungie’s redeem page, log in, and enter the code that was sent to you. Then, you can load up the game and acquire the emblem from your flair collections, in the General section. If you did this all while the game was open, you’ll need to restart.

You must earn and complete the triumph by Nov. 2 at 12pm CT when the Festival ends. You must purchase (for free) the emblem from the store by Nov. 9.