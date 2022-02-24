With the introduction of the new weapon crafting system to Destiny 2 via the new expansion The Witch Queen, guardians now need to keep track of a variety of new materials needed to shape new weapons.

Some of these materials, like Resonant Alloy, can be easily acquired by dismantling Legendary (purple) gear. Other materials, like Neutral Element, come from tuning weapons with Deepsight Resonance.

But when it comes to crafting weapons with enhanced traits, you’ll need an especially rare material called Ascendant Alloy. Luckily for you, there’s a handful of ways to get it.

How to get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Ascendant Alloy can be acquired as a reward for completing weekly campaign missions in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Each week, one replayable mission from the campaign will have extra rewards, which should include Ascendant Alloy.

Players can also earn Ascendant Alloy by completing the Wellspring activity on Throne World. The Wellspring activity is the new six-man PvE activity introduced in The Witch Queen, but it’s only available after completing the campaign.

Image via Bungie

With both options requiring completing the campaign, if you don’t want to wait until you finish it, you can also buy Ascendant Alloy directly from Master Rahool in the Tower. Banshee-44 also rewards one as a level 16 Gunsmith Rank reward.

Using Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2

Ascendant Alloy can be used at the Relic, at the Enclave on Throne World. This is where you shape and reshape weapons, and Ascendant Alloy can be used to put enhanced traits on crafted weapons, provided the enhanced trait recipe has been unlocked by leveling up your crafted weapons.