How to get Deepsight Resonance weapons in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The new weapon crafting system introduced in the Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen is a total gamechanger. Guardians now have greater control over the attachments and weapon perks they want on their weapons.

Players are able to “shape” new weapons via the Relic located in the Enclave on Savathun’s Throne World. Doing so requires the Pattern (recipe) for the weapon, and several new materials like Resonant Alloy and Neutral Elements. To build weapons with enhanced traits, both Adroit and Mutable Elements are needed.

To acquire several of these necessary resources known as Resonant Materials, as well as unlock additional Patterns, you’ll need to acquire and make use of weapons with Deepsight Resonance.

How to get Deepsight Resonance weapons

Deepsight Resonance is a trait that appears on randomly dropped weapons following the conclusion of The Witch Queen prologue. During that mission, you tap into your Deepsight abilities and construct your first Glaive. Once that’s done, Deepsight Resonance weapons will begin to drop from enemies and chests.

How to use Deepsight Resonance weapons

Once you acquire a Deepsight Resonance weapon, you’ll need to attune it by defeating enemies with it and completing activities while you have it equipped. Once you fill the attunement bar, you will be able to extract a trove of Neutral Element, as well as a small amount of either Adroit or Mutable Elements. It should also unlock the Pattern of that particular weapon.

Extracting the elements from your Deepsight Resonance weapon will not destroy your weapon, but you can only do the extraction process once per weapon.