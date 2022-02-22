If you plan on crafting weapons in Destiny 2, one of the first things you’ll need to do is learn how to extract materials from your guns. And luckily for players, that’s one of the first things they’ll learn in The Witch Queen.

Early into the new expansion, the game sends players on a mission called Shaping: Extraction, which tasks them with taking out elements from their crafted materials. Though there aren’t many steps in the process, it’s easy to get lost throughout the steps, especially with terms like “Deepsight Resonance” and “Attunement progress,” which only entered the Destiny 2 glossary with the new expansion.

Here’s how to complete this mission.

How to complete Shaping: Extraction in Destiny 2

Shaping: Extraction should appear early in your journey through The Witch Queen. After entering Savathûn’s Throne World, you should find a weapon with Deepsight Resonance, indicated by a red glow around it in the inventory. This should also bring you the Shaping: Extraction quest.

The mission tasks you with extracting a weapon’s resonance. This happens only for Deepsight Resonance weapons, though the process is fairly simple. After you pick up a weapon with Deepsight Resonance, you’ll see a progress bar at the bottom of its display on the menu. This indicates the level of attunement in your Deepsight Resonance weapon.

Screengrab via Bungie

Bringing that meter to 100 percent will let you extract some materials from the weapon, though it remains intact after finishing the process. Killing enemies or finishing activities with it will count toward progress.

After attuning your weapon to max, you can inspect it and hover over the Deepsight Resonance tab, located to the right of your mod slot. Pick one of the possible rewards and hold your action button to extract it.