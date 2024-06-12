Here are the Timeworn Wayfarer god rolls in Destiny 2

Timeworn Wayfarer is the first Solar Aggressive Frame scout rifle in Destiny 2, and there’s quite a bit to like about this one. Not only does it have the stunning Vex visuals from the Echoes weapons, but it also comes with a deadly perk pool.

Recommended Videos

Aggressive scouts fire at 120rpm and are, essentially, a Legendary version of Dead Man’s Tale. They’ve been growing since the introduction of Long Arm in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph, and Timeworn Wayfarer marks the first Solar weapon in that archetype, after forays into Kinetic and Stasis.

That Solar element naturally grants it access to two important Solar-aligned perks, but that’s not the only trick up Timeworn Wayfarer’s sleeves. It does have a few PvP-oriented perks, but it doesn’t leave that much to be desired for PvE either since the options it brings are generally excellent in their own right.

Its perk pool also seems designed to offer a few different ways to lean into its flavor, much like how Warden’s Law has Fourth Time’s the Charm. The buffs to some of its third-column perks make this weapon even better.

Here are our Timeworn Wayfarer god rolls in Destiny 2, both in PvE and PvP

Timeworn Wayfarer PvE god roll in Destiny 2

If you think that looks good, wait until you see its scope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel : Corkscrew Rifling, Smallbore, or Polygonal Rifling.

: Corkscrew Rifling, Smallbore, or Polygonal Rifling. Mag : Appended Mag, Light Mag, or Flared Magwell

: Appended Mag, Light Mag, or Flared Magwell Third column : Heal Clip or Keep Away Fourth Time’s the Charm and Dual Loader are also good choices.

: or Keep Away Fourth column: Incandescent or Desperate Measures

Heal Clip became even more valuable after the March 5 update (Update 7.3.5), providing Cure x2 to the wielder. What was already good became even better, so feel free to take advantage of it. Healing comes in handy in tough moments in Destiny 2 (Iconoclasm says hello), so a high-powered weapon lets you take enemies somewhat easily and cure yourself with a reload.

Dual Loader is shockingly back on the table—or, rather, it’s finally on the table. This perk got a much-needed glow-up when the March 5 update removed its base reload penalty, which made it feel good to use for a change instead of being an auto-dismantle perk.

Timeworn Wayfarer already loads two rounds at once, but Dual Loader pushes that number to three at base, and the enhanced version might have bigger benefits. This shaves off a chunk of your reload time as a passive bonus. With its base 12-round magazine, your reload animation just needs to load four rounds in an empty mag instead of the six you’d take without this perk.

Fourth Time’s the Charm and Keep Away have their role here, too. Fourth Time’s the Charm feeds into the desperado fantasy by letting you land multiple precision hits and get bonuses out of it, but you’re usually killing enemies in one or two shots anyway.

Keep Away, on the other hand, is a set of buffs that activate when you don’t have an enemy within 15 meters of you. This works well for Timeworn Wayfarer due to its range. We’re more fond of the flavor of Dual Loader, however.

For the fourth column, Incandescent is amazing for Solar synergies and for applying Light-based debuffs if you’re on Prismatic. If you want more damage on the gun itself, you have two options: Desperate Measures or Precision Instrument. Desperate Measures is more straightforward and easier to maintain, so that’s by far our favorite pick for the fourth column.

Timeworn Wayfarer PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Polygonal Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Polygonal Rifling Mag: Accurized Rounds or Smallbore

Accurized Rounds or Smallbore Third column: Keep Away or To the Pain

or To the Pain Fourth column: Opening Shot, Eye of the Storm, or Snapshot Sights Desperate Measures might work as a decent stopgap.

Opening Shot, Eye of the Storm, or Snapshot Sights

For PvP, our god roll encompasses a few more perks on the last column—and for good reason. Opening Shot, Eye of the Storm, and Snapshot Sights are tried-and-true PvP perks, so picking between the three is a matter of preference. We’ve thrown Desperate Measure into the mix because one stack of it is enough to shave off one shot from your time-to-kill with body shots, making this weapon more forgiving. If you’re more into consistency, though, the other three perks in this column can probably suit you better. To the Pain/Eye of the Storm is a unique combination that can help you when your health gets lower, which may be the difference between taking down your opponent or respawning.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy