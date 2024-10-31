Here are the Rake Angle god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 finally has a Stasis glaive on the Kinetic slot thanks to Rake Angle, released in Episode Revenant. This new weapon is filled to the brim with good options, with a god roll for everyone.

Rake Angle is in the Nightfall weapon pool, so it’s only available in featured weeks. Don’t miss the chance to snag some rolls of this glaive, even if you’re not using Stasis. It’s the first glaive on the Kinetic slot, which may already make it worth chasing. And with a stacked perk pool, getting a decent roll is bound to be easy.

Here are our Rake Angle god rolls in Destiny 2 and how to get them. The perks listed here are based on API data shown on d2foundry.gg.

Destiny 2 — Rake Angle PvE god roll and best perks

Rake Angle borrows the model from Judgment of Kelgorath. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Haft – Low-Impedance Windings

– Low-Impedance Windings Mag – Appended Mag or Light Mag

– Appended Mag or Light Mag First perk – Impulse Amplifier, Replenishing Aegis, Overflow, or Rimestealer

– Impulse Amplifier, Replenishing Aegis, Overflow, or Rimestealer Second perk – Chill Clip, Unstoppable Force, or Vorpal Weapon

For me, Impulse Amplifier is nearly mandatory on glaives, since it improves reload and projectile speeds. That’s one of the god rolls I’m chasing, but there are plenty of great perks for different playstyles.

Replenishing Aegis and Overflow keep your mag filled when absorbing damage or picking up ammo, respectively, helping save you some reloads. Overflow in particular grants you more shots with Chill Clip active, which is always welcome, but Replenishing Aegis fills up your magazine when blocking so you don’t have to drop your shield to reload.

Stasis-based builds can make even more use out of Rimestealer, granting you Frost Armor when killing frozen targets or breaking Stasis crystals. You probably don’t need it in lower-end content, but it may work well in tandem with the icy subclass in higher-difficulty activities if you want some extra safety when your shields are down. Lastly, Lead From Gold is never a bad choice thanks to its utility, and Pugilist can work if you need some extra melee ability. These two are more on the bottom of our god roll, but they’re not outright bad perks. They just struggle to compete with the heavy hitters.

For the fourth column, Chill Clip is our tried-and-true choice. A glaive with Chill Clip has been a request from the community since this weapon type released alongside The Witch Queen in early 2022, so actually having one with it feels like owning a mythical item. It’s an efficient perk that lets you freeze enemies with a couple of shots if you’re on the top half of the magazine, so Overflow works well with it. It’s the only glaive to roll Chill Clip as of its release, so this one feels like a no-brainer.

That said, Rake Angle doesn’t have bad perks in the fourth column. each of the perks here is an excellent choice for a glaive, so choosing one hinges on preference and playstyle. There are no wrong answers.

If you want to focus on the melee side, Close to Melee and Swashbuckler also work well by empowering Rake Angle’s melee, while Surrounded bumps up the projectile’s damage while several enemies are in your vicinity. If you’re more of a shield person, however, Unstoppable Force and Vorpal Weapon have great uptime. I went with Chill Clip as our first pick and this duo as the backup options because I use glaives for their shields more than anything, but there’s plenty of reason to pick other perks if you prefer melee.

To round out our god roll, I picked Low-Impedance Windings as our Haft, but Impulse Amplifier can let you swap out of this. I also prefer magazine options that improve magazine capacity with Impulse Amplifier to make the most out of Chill Clip, and they can also give you bigger bonuses with Overflow since the perk is based on your total magazine.

How to get Rake Angle in Destiny 2

Rake Angle drops from Nightfalls while it’s the featured weapon, which means you can only unlock it on certain weeks. After adding this to your collections, however, you can focus it with Commander Zavala on the Tower for a handful of Vanguard Engrams, or for one Vanguard Engram and a Nightfall Cipher on weeks it’s featured in the rotation.

After Rake Angle rotates out, you can acquire rolls of it in Zavala’s Legacy Focusing pool, which lists a litany of weapons that don’t drop anymore—including, for instance, Warden’s Law and other coveted guns.

