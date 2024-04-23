Forbearance god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Forbearance, one of Destiny 2’s best grenade launchers, hasn’t left the game, but that didn’t stop Bungie from reissuing it with slight tweaks to its perk pool and a new look.

Recommended Videos

This deadly add-clearing machine is on the menu of Into the Light’s reissued weapons, opening the way for all Destiny 2 players to get a copy of it—even if they don’t raid. The grenade launcher was previously exclusive to the Vow of the Disciple raid in The Witch Queen, but it’s available as a drop from Onslaught after Into the Light.

What consecrated Forbearance was its unique combination of Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction, which allowed players to take out groups of enemies easily. Salvager’s Salvo had a similar impact in Season of the Chosen, but Forbearance outdid it by far.

Forbearance’s success hinges on the upcoming nerf to Chain Reaction, however. This trait made the weapon what it is, but with Bungie slated to dilute its power, the role of Forbearance—and our god rolls for it—may change once The Final Shape lands.

Here are our god rolls for Forbearance in both PvE and PvP, including the BRAVE version and the regular instance of the weapon.

Forbearance god rolls and best perks (BRAVE Arsenal)

As the most recent take on Forbearance, the BRAVE version of the grenade launcher has a couple of changes compared to the original. Most of the old perks won’t really be missed—namely Sleight of Hand and Turnabout—but the new additions can give old contenders a run for their money.

It’s kind of weird seeing this in a color other than black. Image via Bungie

BRAVE Forbearance PvE god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator

Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator Mag: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Ambitious Assassin or Demolitionist

Ambitious Assassin or Demolitionist Fourth column: Chain Reaction (Honorable mentions: One For All, Desperate Measures)

The king is here, with the timeless Ambitious Assassin/Chain Reaction that crowned Forbearance in the first place. The BRAVE version also boasts a few new perks, though—with the most important of all arguably being Demolitionist.

Demolitionist was one of the perks that set Undercurrent apart from Forbearance, so now, the Nightfall grenade launcher is seemingly benched again. Demolitionist grants you extra grenade energy upon kills, which is good for your build synergy, but Undercurrent’s add clear was lacking compared to Forbearance unless you had Voltshot.

The BRAVE Forbearance solves that problem by letting both Ambitious Assassin and Demolitionist roll in the same slot, so you can have access to either of them (or both, if your luck with the limited-time edition drop is that incredible). They operate in different scenarios: Ambitious Assassin lets you shoot twice (or thrice, if you happen to get 10+ kills), while Demolitionist focuses on giving you grenade energy back. Focus on what works for your build, but Forbearance is so good you may even want more than one roll of it in your vault.

As far as the fourth-column trait goes, Chain Reaction continues to dominate for destroying enemies. We’ll have to wait until The Final Shape nerfs this perk to see if it drowns in the Deep or rises from it, but in the meantime, this is easily the best choice in our Forbearance god roll. One for All and Desperate Measures can up the grenade launcher’s damage, which helps it against beefier targets at the expense of some add clear.

BRAVE Forbearance PvP god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Mag: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Disruption Break or Steady Hands

Disruption Break or Steady Hands Fourth column: Chain Reaction (Honorable Mention: Golden Tricorn)

Forbearance god rolls and best perks (Vow of the Disciple)

A true classic never goes out of style. This has easily been one of the best Legendaries for add clear since its introduction over two years ago, and that’s why it made the cut into the BRAVE Arsenal. The Souldrinker origin trait helps here, though the god roll is more clear-cut due to a lack of competition. The original version is harder to obtain, but it’s also craftable, so you can make sure you get the roll you want.

The infallible basic black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forbearance PvE god rolls and best perks (Vow)

Barrel: Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator

Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator Mag: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Ambitious Assassin

Ambitious Assassin Fourth column: Chain Reaction (Honorable mention: One for All)

This one is a classic for good reason. When it was released, it made the (kind of broken) Salvager’s Salvo ritual weapon look like a blue grenade launcher thanks to its frame. Chain Reaction is powerful enough that this is easily the best-in-slot for add clear, and Ambitious Assassin is the best choice to pair it with. You’ll get two rounds on your Forbearance so often you’ll forget it normally only has one shot in the barrel, and Chain Reaction helps keep those stacks going.

Forbearance PvP god rolls and best perks (Vow)

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Mag: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Ambitious Assassin

Ambitious Assassin Fourth column: Chain Reaction (Honorable mention: Golden Tricorn or Rampage)

How to get Forbearance in Destiny 2

The BRAVE Forbearance is available from playing Onslaught. You can get a guaranteed holo-foil version of this weapon by completing the associated quest with Arcite 99-40, but only while the Hall of Champions lasts.

The original, craftable Forbearance drops in the Vow of the Disciple raid, dropping from two of the four encounters. You can buy a Deepsight copy of it for 20 Spoils of Conquest at the end of the raid, and you can get a red-border copy of a random weapon by finding the matching secret rooms inside the Pyramid.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more