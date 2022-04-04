Here is Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple loot table

Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen sent players through the Pyramid as part of the Vow of the Disciple raid, with the Guardians taking the fight straight to Rhulk, the Disciple of the Witness. Of course, if there’s a constant in Destiny 2, it’s that players want their loot, and a supernatural, Darkness-powered demigod responsible for the demise of several civilizations isn’t gonna get in the way.

The Vow of the Disciple raid brought a series of new weapons and armor with a unique look inspired by the Darkness. The raid can drop six new weapons and an Exotic (all Pinnacle drops), giving players plenty of reason to make their trip to the Pyramid across multiple characters.

Like other raids and dungeons, however, not all encounters of Vow of the Disciple drop the same rewards. The Collective Obligation Exotic and the Lubrae’s Ruin glaive, for instance, are only available from the final encounter, while you only have two shots at the Insidious pulse rifle. All secret chests can also drop previously acquired gear, so if you’re looking for an extra copy of Cataclysmic, you’ll need to unlock it first.

The new weapons in the Vow of the Disciple raid are Lubrae’s Ruin (glaive), Collective Obligation (Exotic pulse rifle), Submission (SMG), Forbearance (grenade launcher), Deliverance (fusion rifle), Insidious (pulse rifle), and Cataclysmic (linear fusion rifle).

Here’s all the loot you can get in Destiny 2‘s Vow of the Disciple raid.

Destiny 2‘s Vow of the Disciple loot table

Acquisition Caretaker Exhibition Rhulk Submission

Cataclysmic

Deliverance Insidious

Submission

Cataclysmic

Forbearance Submission

Deliverance Lubrae’s Ruin

Collective Obligation (Exotic)

Insidious

Forbearance Head armor

Chest armor

Leg armor Helmet

Gauntlets

Class item Helmet

Chest armor

Leg armor Head armor

Gauntlets

Class item

Submission seems to be the most common drop from the raid, with the random possibility of dropping from the first three encounters. If you’re looking for the Lubrae’s Ruin glaive or the Collective Obligation Exotic pulse rifle, however, you’ll need to take down Rhulk in his boss fight.

In addition to the designated table from each encounter, players can acquire a guaranteed chest with a red weapon by shooting the corresponding symbols in specific rooms throughout the raid, as discovered by content creator Skarrow9. Lastly, players can spend 20 Spoils of Conquest at the end of the raid to repurchase a weapon they’ve already obtained. The first purchase each week also guarantees a Deepsight weapon, putting players slightly ahead when it comes to crafting the raid weapons. Each Vow of the Disciple weapon takes five Deepsight Extractions to craft, meaning players may have to wait a bit to shape the weapon they want.

The Vow of the Disciple weapons all come with their own unique characteristics and a series of reasons to take them back to the Tower instead of passing them to Banshee-44, but Lubrae’s Ruin might be the most unique drop from the raid. It’s a Solar Glaive (instead of The Enigma’s Void element) and comes with a series of perks, though it lacks Impulse Amplifier. In the lore, too, it’s also Rhulk’s weapon, which he used to destroy his home planet of Lubrae, giving more meaning to a weapon that quickly overshadowed the Collective Obligation Exotic.