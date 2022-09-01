Doom of Chelchis god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The King’s Fall weapons in Destiny 2 came straight from the original version, but with changes that made them fitting to the sequel’s sandbox. In practice, this meant the King’s Fall weapons can come with rare and unusual combinations that make them extremely effective, such as combining two damage-boosting perks or even bringing the utility of Dragonfly and Firefly into a single gun.

Doom of Chelchis boasts the stacked perk pool fans have learned to expect from King’s Fall, bringing staple perks like Explosive Payload and Vorpal Weapon alongside other renowned damage-boosting perks like One For All and Frenzy.

Though most weapons can roll with a variety of perks, a god roll in Destiny is essentially the best combination of perks a weapon can drop with. God rolls can vary between person to person and depend heavily on playstyle, so here is our god roll for Doom of Chelchis that includes some of the best perks it can roll with.

Doom of Chelchis PvE god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling

Arrowhead Brake, Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, or Accurized Rounds

Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, or Accurized Rounds Third column: Explosive Payload, Firefly, or Vorpal Weapon (Honorable mentions: Stats For All, Adaptive Munitions)

Explosive Payload, Firefly, or Vorpal Weapon (Honorable mentions: Stats For All, Adaptive Munitions) Fourth column: One For All, Frenzy, Focused Fury, or Dragonfly

For PvP, go with Explosive Payload or Rangefinder and Eye of the Storm, Unrelenting, or even Dragonfly depending on your preferences. Doom of Chelchis doesn’t really have any easy-to-activate damage boosts in PvP, so stick with other perks that can give you utility.

Though any of these perks are good enough on their own (and in some cases are usually worth even sticking with a suboptimal perk in the other column), here’s a breakdown of its major perks so you know which ones to use and which ones to dismantle.

Explosive Payload vs. Vorpal Weapon vs. Firefly

Explosive Payload is king in pretty much every weapon that has it, and the Doom of Chelchis god roll is no exception. It’s a flat damage buff and it mitigates the lion’s share of the issue with range falloff, making it a highly coveted perk. Vorpal Weapon isn’t a bad choice either, since it gives you 20 percent extra damage against beefier enemies like Champions. Though this may not come into play as often (since you’ll likely swap out to your Special anyway), Vorpal Weapon can be handy for higher-level activities where you can save some ammo by damaging champions with your primary.

Firefly doesn’t enter the competition as an outright damage bonus, but its crowd control is helpful to take out (or at least damage) mobs of enemies with a single shot. And since Doom of Chelchis has access to some solid damage perks on the fourth column, the opportunity cost of using Firefly isn’t as high as it would be in other weapons. You can also combine it with Dragonfly for two elemental explosions at once.

Screengrab via Bungie

Stats For All or Adaptive Munitions

Stats For All and Adaptive Munitions are in a category of their own since they don’t outright provide damage or crowd control, but they bring valuable utility. They aren’t as universal as the rest of the perks we’ve picked in the god roll, but Stats For All will make Doom of Chelchis feel even better, and you can pair it with One For All to get two boosts for the price of one. Adaptive Munitions, on the other hand, is meant exclusively for higher-end content with Match Game enabled, so it’s not your garden-variety perk. Its utility comes from being able to circumvent (or at least mitigate) the damage resistance that shields receive from unmatched elemental damage, making it a useful weapon to take into Match Game activities.

Rangefinger or Steady Hands

These two perks are more suited for the Crucible. Rangefinder improves your ranged combat through the zoom stat and improved aim assist falloff distance, while Steady Hands vastly improves your handling across all weapons after getting a kill. Not running these two in PvE isn’t exactly a sacrifice since there are far better options in the column, but they are strong contenders for PvP.

One for All vs. Frenzy vs. Focused Fury

What pairs well with a damage perk? Another damage perk—and Doom of Chelchis can bring players One For All, Frenzy, or Focused Fury alongside Explosive Payload or Vorpal Weapon, which puts this triumvirate among the most coveted perks in the fourth column.

One for All is one of the biggest damage boosts in the game, and players should take advantage of it. Pairing it with Stats For All will vastly improve the weapon’s attributes and damage at the same time, but One For All works with any other perk (and particularly well with Explosive Payload and, to a lesser degree, Vorpal Weapon).

Choosing between Frenzy and Focused Fury, on the other hand, is down to activation preference. Focused Fury will trigger after you’ve unloaded half your magazine as precision damage, while Frenzy will activate after being in combat for 12 seconds and will disable after five seconds without taking or dealing damage. One For All has a much easier trigger than both, as well as a bigger damage boost, so it’s our preference for our god roll, but the other two are far from being bad choices.

Dragonfly

Dragonfly doesn’t exactly go into damage territory, but much like Firefly, it provides invaluable crowd control. That said, Dragonfly is up against more stiff competition than Firefly, but even a roll with both Firefly and Dragonfly is worth keeping in your vault.

Unrelenting, Repulsor Brace, and Eye of the Storm

These are lesser-used perks, and since they can offer less utility than Dragonfly, they suffer even more from the competition. Since its buff, Unrelenting can be a nice extra for players who want to pick enemies at range and still get some health back. Eye of the Storm and Repulsor Brace are situational at best, though the former is a solid choice for the Crucible. Repulsor Brace will only work with Void-debuffed targets and will give you an overshield, so while it may be useful at best (and only in some cases), it’s bound to fall behind the other choices.