Destiny 2’s upcoming crossplay feature has been enabled by accident and a fix is coming to remove it

The ability to play Destiny 2 with friends on other platforms has been requested for a long time and it’s coming soon. But the feature was accidentally enabled early with yesterday’s update.

When logging into the game for its new Season of the Splicer, players noticed logos next to player names in their clan list. There are logos for Steam and other consoles, and after trying, players noticed they could play with their friends on a different console or platform.

We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay.



This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake. https://t.co/CKOfg1Fpq6 — Cozmo (@Cozmo23) May 12, 2021

Bungie community manager Cozmo then confirmed last night that crossplay was enabled early by accident. The feature was announced last year and Bungie later said it would be coming in season 15, which is the game’s next season due in the fall.

“This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience,” Cozmo said. “We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.”

So for the next few days, players get a sneak peek of the long-awaited feature before it arrives sometime this fall. Until then, players will have to be content with those on the same platform as them, whether it be PC, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

In 2019, Bungie revealed Cross Save, allowing players to move their characters and their inventories to another platform, coinciding with the game’s launch on Steam. Crossplay is the next step in Destiny 2’s progression and it will truly make it a game for anyone to play with anyone they like when it arrives.