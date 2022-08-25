Destiny 2 players likely have heard of Charged With Light when diving into buildcrafting, even though the concept may not always be as simple as it seems. Charged With Light allows players to spend their charge to obtain certain effects—and, in the case of Heal Thyself, the effect is getting health back when killing a target with a grenade.

Combat Style mods can be the difference between an okay build and a great one, and Charged With Light mods are among the most common of them. Unfortunately for players who want to make the most out of their builds, however, the Combat Style mod system can be fairly convoluted, and even if you do understand what you need to take your build to the next level, you may have to wait a long time until you can get your hands on a specific mod.

Charged With Light mods are divided into two groups, which we’ll call the primers and the triggers. Primer mods will grant you the Charged With Light buff, while trigger mods consume that buff to grant you an effect. For instance, Elemental Charge will make you Charged With Light by picking up an Elemental Well, which allows you to combine those two combat styles in a build. You could have the same effect with Taking Charge, which will give you a stack whenever you pick up an Orb of Power.

Heal Thyself might be a good option if you want to put some aggressive healing in your build. Here’s what you need to know about this mod’s functioning, uses, synergies, and how to get it.

What does Heal Thyself do in Destiny 2?

Heal Thyself will consume one stack of Charged With Light to heal yourself after getting a grenade final blow. That effect synergizes with offensive, grenade-based builds that may not have a source of healing. For instance, if you’re running Warlock, some Starfire Protocol builds rely on having an Empowering Rift instead of a Healing Rift.

How to use Heal Thyself in Destiny 2

Alongside Heal Thyself, you will need a mod that grants you stacks of Charged With Light so Heal Thyself has something to consume. Since Heal Thyself synergizes well with grenades, you could use Elemental Charge to gain a stack of Charged With Light after you pick up an Elemental Well (two if it matches your subclass’ element) and then Elemental Ordnance to generate Elemental Wells on grenade kills. You could also run a copy of Bountiful Wells paired with another Elemental Ordnance so you make more wells per grenade, or run other mods entirely. You could run Stacks on Stacks (Void), Charged Up (Solar), or Supercharged (Solar) for more Charged With Light stacks as well.

How to get the Heal Thyself Charged With Light mod in Destiny 2

Like all Charged With Light mods, Heal Thyself is only available when sold at Ada-1 at the Tower. Ada sells four mods each day: two are basic armor mods and two are basic Combat Style mods, which can be Charged With Light, Elemental Well, or Warmind Cell mods. Ada-1 sells those randomly and her stock rotates on the daily reset, so players should keep an eye on her stock until she sells it (or until Bungie overhauls the mod system).