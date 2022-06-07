Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (June 7): Nightfall, challenges, weekly raid, reset time, and more

Here's what you need to know for this week.

Another Tuesday brings another reset in Destiny 2, offering plenty for players to do. The Tuesday reset is Destiny 2‘s equivalent to a fresh slate, kicking off another seven days of content and resetting the weekly caps across the title.

This means Powerful and Pinnacle caps, raid challenges, vendor challenges, activities, and encounter lockouts are all reset, and players can have a shot to earn them again for the next seven days. Each week also changes the Nightfall in rotation, the rotating mode in the Crucible, the Eververse stock for Bright Dust, and stock on some of the vendors across the galaxy.

Xûr will also visit on Friday reset and leave on the subsequent Tuesday. During that same period of time, Trials of Osiris is active, provided it’s not the first week of the season or if Iron Banner isn’t available. On Iron Banner weeks, however, Saint-14 will take a rest.

Here’s what there is to do this week in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (May 31 to June 6)

The new weekly lockout resets Pinnacles and Powerful drops, as well as vendor challenges, raid and dungeon drops, and more. In some cases, it will introduce a new cycle, including a new Nightfall Strike and weapon, progress (or regress) the Curse in the Dreaming City, and cycle raid challenges.

Vanguard, Nightfalls, and other playlist activities

Nightfall: Warden of Nothing Champions: Overload, Unstoppable, Barrier Shields: Solar, Void Burn: Solar

Warden of Nothing Vanguard: Double XP

Double XP Crucible: Team Scorched

Raid rotation and challenges

Each week, one challenge is available across each raid. Completing it grants an extra drop, as well as a triumph if it is the first time doing it. For Vault of Glass and Vow of the Disciple, finishing the challenge on the Master difficulty will drop an Adept (or Timelost) version of the weapon.

Vow of the Disciple: Looping Catalyst (Rhulk)—Do not lose Leeching Force before moving to the second part of the fight.

Looping Catalyst (Rhulk)—Do not lose Leeching Force before moving to the second part of the fight. Vault of Glass: The Only Oracle For You (Oracles)—Don’t shoot the same Oracle twice.

The Only Oracle For You (Oracles)—Don’t shoot the same Oracle twice. Deep Stone Crypt: All raid challenges.

All raid challenges. Garden of Salvation: Zero to 100 (fourth encounter)—You must fill the bank within 10 seconds of the first deposit.

Zero to 100 (fourth encounter)—You must fill the bank within 10 seconds of the first deposit. Last Wish: Summoning Ritual (Kalli)—Summon and kill one Ogre per each damage phase. Summon the Ogres by standing on the wrong plates.

Raid and dungeon rotation

Rotating raid: Deep Stone Crypt

Deep Stone Crypt Rotating dungeon: Prophecy

Vendor resets and weekly lockouts

Vendor challenges: Commander Zavala, Banshee-44, Lord Shaxx, The Drifter, Hawthorne, Saint-14, The War Table.

Commander Zavala, Banshee-44, Lord Shaxx, The Drifter, Hawthorne, Saint-14, The War Table. Vendor weapons and armor: Banshee-44, Ada-1 (mods change every day).

Banshee-44, Ada-1 (mods change every day). Raid and dungeon encounter lockout: All activities (Master and Normal versions of raids have different lockouts, but both reset on Tuesdays). Most dungeons will only give you new loot for the first time that week, but players can farm for items they already have. Duality and the weekly dungeon can always give you new gear.

All activities (Master and Normal versions of raids have different lockouts, but both reset on Tuesdays). Most dungeons will only give you new loot for the first time that week, but players can farm for items they already have. Duality and the weekly dungeon can always give you new gear. Weekly Pinnacle missions: Vox Obscura, Preservation.

Vox Obscura, Preservation. Weekly bounties: Shaw Han, Variks, Petra Venj.

Shaw Han, Variks, Petra Venj. Eververse: New stock for Bright Dust, new weekly sales.

Destinations

Savathûn’s Throne World

Weekly mission: The Cunning “Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.”

The Cunning

Dreaming City

Europa

Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess (Kridis)

The Dark Priestess (Kridis) Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins

Eventide Ruins Exo Challenge: Survival

The Moon

Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor)

Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor) Trove Guardian: Archer’s Line

What time is the weekly reset in Destiny 2?

The weekly reset kicks off every Tuesday at 5pm UTC (12pm CT with Daylight Saving Time). Bungie’s schedule is adjusted based on the UTC timezone and may change during Daylight Savings. The daily reset also takes place at 5pm UTC and changes every day. Most bounties refresh daily, but other activities have weekly lockouts.

At 5pm UTC (12pm CT with Daylight Saving Time) on Fridays, both Xûr and Trials of Osiris will be available until the next weekly reset, the following Tuesday. Xûr will bring a series of Exotics, including one weapon and one piece of armor for each class.

The intergalactic merchant also brings a selection of Legendary guns and armor, and in some cases, this may be the only way to obtain them. He will also offer a quest that drops an Exotic Cipher per week, letting you obtain some Exotics from the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower.

Trials of Osiris, on the other hand, is Destiny 2‘s most hard-fought PvP mode. Like Xûr, Trials is available from Friday to Tuesday, provided it’s not the first week of the season or that Lord Saladin (or Bracus Forge) isn’t bringing the Iron Banner to the Tower.