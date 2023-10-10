How to complete the All For One (Crota) challenge in Crota’s End in Destiny 2

The last Crota’s End challenge is now available, giving players another way to take on Crota, Son of Oryx in Destiny 2—but the All for One challenge isn’t much different from how guardians normally approach the fight.

Unlike Ir Yût’s Equal Vessels challenge, All For One doesn’t bring many changes to mechanics or create a new order to follow. Instead, players can basically go into this encounter as they normally would, with one minor change in strategy. They can’t whittle down Crota’s shield over time, but not using one sword at a time seems to be the standard based on our experience.

Here’s our breakdown of the All for One challenge in Crota’s End.

All for One (Crota) challenge guide

To complete the All For One challenge in Crota’s End, you need to take down Crota’s shield quickly after the first hit. You can get away with two swords with the right moves on Normal, especially if you have a Tractor Cannon. We recommend bringing three swords for consistency in Master mode, though. If you’re struggling to destroy it with two swords on Normal, bringing a third will help.

There are a few Hive sword combos that work well against Crota, and every LFG team we’ve raided with has its own variation and definition. Generally, a light or heavy attack followed by a heavy, a super, and another heavy attack will do the trick, especially if you cancel your second heavy attack animation with the super after it’s done.

The All for One challenge gives you and your team enough leeway to proceed with both the mechanics and the damage phase mostly uninterrupted on Normal mode, but it gets trickier on Master. Plenty of Unstoppable Ogres will spawn throughout the encounter, and since Hive technology hasn’t evolved far enough to give their swords intrinsic Unstoppable, your team will have to be on point against these annoying, sturdy foes.

The challenge doesn’t bring many changes to the mechanics of this encounter. In fact, breaking Crota’s shield quickly has been basically the go-to strategy, similar to how Taniks’ default strategy in Deep Stone Crypt is dropping his four cores at once. Don’t forget to give the Enlightened buff to whoever is shooting Oversoul in addition to the swordbearers, since you need the buff to stop a wipe.

Like any Crota run, the important parts of completing this challenge are staying alive, hitting Crota simultaneously, and not dropping the Hive swords once a guardian has grabbed them. Dropping a sword means longer mechanics, which can make the encounter take more time and give the Hive more opportunities to kill one of the guardians.

Crota damage phase and gear suggestions

Much like Ir Yût, the All for One challenge doesn’t really alter how you do DPS to him. Swords have generally been the most reliable way to damage Crota so far, with weapons such as Lament, Bequest, Falling Guillotine, and Crown-Splitter rising to the ranks of the most common gear suggestions. If you’re using swords, don’t forget to bring in the appropriate Surge mods on your legs and Lucent Blade on your chest armor, since those will boost your damage output significantly.

We also recommend having at least two Well of Radiance Warlocks to protect against Crota’s hard-hitting sword attacks. Someone on your team should have a Cenotaph Mask or Aeons, too: Those Exotics can generate plenty of Heavy ammo for the team. Even though swords usually have great ammo economy, Crota’s damage phases are long enough that you’ll burn through most of your ammo, and being able to refill your team’s reserves between phases comes in handy. Rifts and Healing Grenades work as substitutes in a pinch.

Whoever is in charge of the Oversoul can use a fusion rifle to shoot it in a burst or two, making short work of it and even potentially using it as a damage tool in case they run out of sword ammo. Tractor Cannon also works as a solid debuff to Crota, both before and after breaking his shield.

