Destiny 2 The Final Shape pre-orders skyrocket in the lead-up to expansion launch

Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion is moments away from launch, and it seems pre-orders are looking good for the grand finale of the Light and Dark saga.

According to the Emblem Report on June 4, over 950,000 Destiny 2 players own the Paracausal Path emblem, awarded for pre-ordering The Final Shape. When comparing The Final Shape pre-orders with Lightfall, 1.5 million players own the Neomuna Lights emblem awarded for the expansion pre-order.

Time to rally up. Image via Bungie

Keep in mind these numbers may not be entirely accurate. Players on Reddit used the Charlemagne Discord bot to identify over a million players who pre-ordered The Final Shape and over two million who pre-ordered Lightfall. It wouldn’t be surprising if the actual numbers were even higher.

Regardless of the exact number, The Final Shape seemingly experienced a significant boost over the past months. The Destiny 2 player who used the Charlemagne bot wrote there were only around 465,000 pre-orders at the beginning of the Into the Light update. The numbers are now reportedly above the million, with 280,000 pre-orders coming from the last week alone.

Increased pre-orders come after a series of announcements from Bungie regarding The Final Shape and the free Into the Light update. The developer shared what players can expect in the expansion, including the new Prismatic subclass, an enemy race called the Dread, Exotic class items, and more.

At the same time, the Into the Light update offered some of the best Destiny 2 content we’ve seen in the latest time. The Onslaught horde mode, a pool of exceptional BRAVE weapons, classic Exotic missions, and the Pantheon boss gauntlet quickly became players’ favorites.

And now, it’s finally time to witness the culmination of the 10-year-long story in The Final Shape launching on June 4.

