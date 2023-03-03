Destiny 2 streamer GernaderJake calls for Bungie to rework ‘underwhelming’ Hunter Strand subclass

It thrives in one mode, but not the other.

The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is now live, and along with it came a new subclass called Hunter Strand, which revolves around using a Grapple. It can be unlocked by playing through the ​​Lightfall campaign.

The Super ability Silkstrike allows players to use the grapple to move around in third-person unrestrained, where they can then use Threaded Spike (a rope dart), Shackle Grenade or Threadling Grenade, and Ensnaring Slam to wreak havoc on unsuspecting foes.

GernaderJake, one of the more popular Destiny 2 streamers on Twitch, shared his thoughts on Hunter Strand after trying it, and he concluded it thrives in PvE but falters in PvP. “I really enjoy it for PVE. Doing stuff like this is super fun and super strong,” he said. “However, I have messed with PVP a lot too… and it feels really underwhelming.”

The reason, he explained, is the moves—while effective at securing kills, it often results in one’s own death. Plus, the grapple has a long cooldown, which he described as an “absolute buzz kill” after the early excitement.

It’s still early days, so GernaderJake will reserve judgment until he’s tested it more, but at this stage, he stands by his verdict: “I want to love Stand, but it just seems so underwhelming. I wanted it to be broken and fun, but it just seems so dulled down with poor cooldowns. I’m hoping that I’m wrong and it’ll change.”

His fans agreed and offered suggestions like shortening cooldowns or using certain weapons and items to help speed it up.

Perhaps, in time, it will prove effective. But at this stage, he’s not sold.