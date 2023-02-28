How to unlock Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The latest Destiny 2 expansion in Lightfall has finally arrived, and along with a new destination to explore and a new foe to defeat, players have a new power subclass to unlock and explore: Strand.

Strand is a new neon green Darkness power, one that is described as a “network of metaphysical connection—objects, people, past, present, future,” according to Bungie. Warlock players will make use of Strand minions that explode on enemies, Titans will wield tightly woven Strand blades that carve through foes, and Hunters will use a dangerous rope dart while maximizing the grappling.

All players will be able to use Strand to grapple around destinations with the powerful grappling hook at their disposal and maximize their powers with fragments and aspects. Here’s what you’ll need to know if you’re looking to acquire the new Darkness power subclass for yourself.

How do I unlock the Strand subclass in Destiny 2?

Your first experience with Strand will be during the opening prologue mission, after landing on Neomuna for the first time. You’ll discover a Strand you can tap into while exploring the city on Neptune, which temporarily unlocks the Strand subclass and lets you experiment with the Strand abilities in your class.

Upon defeating the enemies nearby, you will become “exhausted” after using the power so much, and the mission will end. To fully unlock the Strand subclass, you will need to continue playing the Lightfall campaign.

Eventually, you will unlock the Strand subclass permanently by the time you have completed the campaign, and you will learn more about the mysterious power itself.