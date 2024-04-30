Destiny 2’s 5 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape

The Final Shape is bringing the fight to the Witness, and guardians will need as much firepower as possible to take down this foe. To prepare for the ultimate standoff, players are farming the best weapons before the expansion—either because they’re going away or they’re just that good.

The Final Shape will have a Legendary difficulty, as has been the case with its predecessors. The added challenge comes with more rewards, though. Between that and an early raid launch, Destiny 2 has multiple weapons worth getting ahead of the new season. Here are our picks for weapons you should farm before The Final Shape.

Best weapons you should get before The Final Shape in Destiny 2

This shortlist encompasses some of the weapons Destiny 2 guardians should have at their disposal for The Final Shape, listed in no particular order. We’ll add more entries to our list before the expansion releases.

The Mountaintop (single-target damage) Indebted Kindness (all-rounder) Apex Predator and/or Cold Comfort (rocket launchers) Forbearance and/or Tusk of the Boar (add-clear) Scatter Signal, Riptide, and/or Deliverance (fusion rifles)

The Mountaintop

The world’s smallest rocket launcher. Image via Bungie

Source: Onslaught

Onslaught DLC required: None

Mountaintop’s days as the top of Destiny 2 haven’t ended. This grenade launcher made a triumphant return with Into the Light, and it’s a game changer—and easily one of the best weapons to farm before The Final Shape.

Thanks to its Micro-Missile Frame, Mountaintop has the potential for great single-target damage, and it becomes more devastating with its god roll. The predictable trajectory doesn’t hurt, either. This is a great weapon for taking down chunks of health from Champions and sturdier enemies, especially if you pair it with something high-powered in your heavy slot.

Indebted Kindness

One of the most unique weapons to arrive this year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Source: Warlord’s Ruin

Warlord’s Ruin DLC required: Lightfall dungeon key

Indebted Kindness made its name for being a special-ammo sidearm. Sidearms being the only Anti-Barrier mod this season helped guardians awake to its potential, but this versatile gun works as an excellent all-rounder weapon for taking down adds and slightly chunkier enemies. It may not delete bosses or Champions with one shot, but it’s versatile enough that it can always come in handy.

Apex Predator, Cold Comfort

Apex Predator has been great since the Last Wish perk refresh. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cold Comfort also won the hearts of guardians due to its perk pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Source: Last Wish raid (Apex)/Ghosts of the Deep (Cold Comfort)

Last Wish raid (Apex)/Ghosts of the Deep (Cold Comfort) DLC required: Forsaken Pack/Lightfall dungeon key

Two of Destiny 2‘s best rocket launchers can come in handy for The Final Shape. Both Apex Predator and Cold Comfort have Bait and Switch, which is an excellent perk for damage. This duo can also pair it with self-reloading perks such as Reconstruction and Envious Assassin respectively. Lastly, their pool also brings alternatives if you can’t get exactly what you want—and Apex is craftable if you want to beat RNG. Apex Predator is available from Riven’s Wishes quests alongside the suite of Last Wish weapons.

Forbearance, Tusk of the Boar

Still feels kind of weird to see it in a color that’s not black. Image via Bungie Get it while it’s still available. Image via Bungie

Source: Onslaught (Forbearance)/Iron Banner (Tusk) The original version of Forbearance is craftable and drops from the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Onslaught (Forbearance)/Iron Banner (Tusk) DLC required: None (BRAVE version)/None The Vow of the Disciple version of Forbearance requires The Witch Queen.

None (BRAVE version)/None

Forbearance became the king of crowd control when it released, and it will stay that way at least until The Final Shape. Chain Reaction is bound to see a nerf with the next expansion, but until then, Forbearance can dominate.

Chain Reaction is also one of the elements that make Tusk of the Boar a great pick. This Iron Banner-exclusive Wave-Frame grenade launcher has access to excellent perk combos, and unlike Forbearance, it goes on your Kinetic slot since it’s Strand-based.

Prismatic builds can have one Light-based weapon in their Energy slot and use Tusk of the Boar as a special, making it easy to fill the Transcendence gauge. The last week of Iron Banner this season takes place between April 30 and May 7, so farm your Tusk of the Boar while you can.

Scatter Signal, Riptide, Deliverance

One of the easiest weapons to acquire in Season of the Wish. Image via Bungie Chill Clip isn’t perfect, but this is still a top-tier contender. Image via Bungie

Source: Season of the Wish (Scatter)/Crucible Engrams (Riptide)

Season of the Wish (Scatter)/Crucible Engrams (Riptide) DLC required: Season of the Wish/None

This spot on our list has two entries, and they serve somewhat different purposes. Scatter Signal is generally more versatile, while Riptide has access to Chill Clip. Both put in solid work, though, and with Prismatic coming up, they might take up your Kinetic slot.

Season of the Wish brought plenty of gear to chase over its longer lifespan, including Scatter Signal, the new sweetheart of fusion rifles. Scatter Signal has a great perk pool, which gets even better when you craft its god roll. It’s a Strand fusion rifle, and, like Tusk of the Boar before it, it’s a great weapon to fall back on if you’re looking for anything that uses Special on your Kinetic slot.

Even if you don’t bring it into The Final Shape‘s campaign, Scatter Signal is worth farming this season simply because it’s much, much easier to obtain it now. Since gear sources will change with The Final Shape, getting this fusion rifle may be much trickier after June—and the fact that it’s a great weapon doesn’t hurt, either.

Riptide is hardly new, but it’s worth including thanks to its Chill Clip perk. It’s not what it used to be on Riptide, but it still gets the job done, despite taking three bursts to fully freeze enemies instead of the former two.

The catch is it’s a Crucible weapon, so if you’re not fond of PvP (or ritual weapons with 12 traits on columns three and four), taking Deliverance may be the most practical chance. Vow of the Disciple’s Deliverance can work as a backup, though this fusion rifle is bound to get more of a fighting chance with Bungie’s buff to Chill Clip during The Final Shape.

