Bungie will not sunset any more Destiny 2 expansions

Destiny 2 will not sunset any more of its expansions, Bungie confirmed in its showcase event today. Sunsetting was the Destiny 2 term for the removal of some of its content, including weapons and expansions.

Sunsetting began with the release of Beyond Light in 2020. The measure implemented an infusion cap on weapons and armor, making them only available to use up to a (low) Power Level. Likewise, some of the areas in Destiny 2 (like Mercury, Mars, Io, and Titan, which were host to older content) were moved to what Bungie calls the Destiny Content Vault—meaning they were removed from the live game.

The latest (and last) area to be sunset was the Tangled Shore, removed alongside the Forsaken campaign. With the possibility of sunsetting looming over the Dreaming City and the Shadowkeep campaign, Bungie’s confirmation that it would not vault more expansions made some fans sigh in relief.

The removal of the Forsaken campaign means fans can no longer experience one of the most pivotal campaigns in Destiny 2, a long-standing complaint from parts of the fanbase since the introduction of sunsetting. The deletion of older content means players no longer have access to important parts of the story, such as the Red War campaign, and the lack of sunsetting aims to keep the Light vs. Dark story accessible to players. The Shadowkeep campaign—the next on the chopping block chronologically—is integral to understanding the Darkness and the events that range from Shadowkeep to the upcoming Lightfall expansion. Keeping that campaign in the game will help maintain that storyline unharmed.

As a side effect, this also means players don’t have to worry about destinations that use expansions, though it’s unclear what it could mean to other planets and locations that have no use in campaigns such as Nessus and the EDZ.

The showcase also showed details on the upcoming Lightfall expansion, which is slated for Feb. 28, 2023. The expansion will introduce a new destination—the cyberpunk-inspired Neomuna—as well as the Strand power, which will take shape as a subclass, and details about the upcoming story.