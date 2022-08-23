Destiny shows off Lightfall’s new destination, subclass, and release date

It's Cyberpunk meets Destiny, with just a splash of the space magic we all know and love.

Destiny 2’s upcoming Lightfall was anticipated to be one of the game’s biggest expansions. And after Bungie’s showcase today, fans have a good idea of what’s coming with the expansion when it releases in February 2023.

The story will take guardians to a new, Cyberpunk-inspired destination called Neomuna, a city that didn’t survive the Collapse. Instead, it never collapsed altogether, bringing guardians to a pristine, high-tech, cyberpunk metropolis besieged by Calus, who is still serving as a Disciple of the Witness. Alongside Calus and the Dark Cabal, players will face off against Tormentors, who are essentially champions of the Witness.

In addition to Calus’ Dark Cabal, players will also encounter Cloudstriders, denizens of the city who chose to take the fight to the enemy besieging them. They will have a few tricks up their sleeves, and guardians will certainly learn from them.

Alongside Lightfall, players can expect to see the new Darkness-infused Strand power, which will take the form of another subclass. Strand is a new power, which has never been used in the universe, and guardians will have to navigate the pitfalls of using it. Strand is essentially a mystic force that binds the universe together, and guardians can pull into the seam between realities—similarly to Deepsight—and use that energy in their favor.

This new subclass will allow players to bind enemies and will bring a grappling hook to all classes, leaning into Destiny‘s movement to enhance gunplay. Bungie also showed off the Strand-based Supers for each class during today’s showcase: Warlocks will fire a barrage of Strand missiles, while Hunters will get a kama-like weapon as part of a roaming Super. Titans, on the other hand, will summon spectral claws and spin them to deal large damage in their vicinity.

In addition to the showcase information, Bungie showed Lightfall‘s pre-order bonuses, which include the Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle. Players can try out Lightfall in full when it launches on Feb. 28, 2023, though the expansion is already available for pre-order.