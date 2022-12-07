Season of the Seraph is bringing back some new weapons and some returning favorites to Destiny 2‘s loot pool. In addition to fresh Warmind weapons, the popular IKELOS guns are getting new versions with shiny perks like Voltshot on the IKELOS SMG.

Much like Season of the Haunted, Season of the Seraph has two different loot pools in tandem with each other. While you’ll get the new guns from the seasonal activity, you can also track down Override Frequencies to obtain the refurbished IKELOS weapons, just like how Haunted gave you Opulent weapons from Opulent Keys.

To get IKELOS weapons, you need to obtain Override Frequencies, available once you have enough Resonant Stems. Once you’ve decoded a frequency, it will point you to a location in one of the destinations, with its code hinting at its location. For instance, “Europa.Eventide” points you toward Eventide Ruins in Europa, and the rest of the code is a hint to exactly where in that area you can find the Warmind Node you need to loot if you want some IKELOS gear. The Warmind Nodes also have a telltale audio cue and create a yellowed glow on your screen.

Here’s how you can create Override Frequencies, how to use them to get IKELOS gear, and all the locations you need to see.

How to use the Resonance Amp to create Override Frequencies

After you’ve obtained four Resonant Stems, open your character menu (default F1) and head to the Inventory tab. Among the consumables, you’ll find the Resonance Amp. Once you have four or more Resonant Stems, you can press F on the Resonance Amp to consume four of them and generate an Override Frequency, which gives you a clue towards a Warmind Node hidden somewhere in the solar system.

All Resonance Amp and Override Frequency Locations in Destiny 2: Europa

CB.SRVYRUN(01).Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing

This one will take you all the way back to where you first set foot on Europa during the Beyond Light campaign intro. Spawn on the Exo Stranger’s camp at Beyond, then look to your right and follow the path. You’ll need to jump over a ledge, but continue following the ice. You’ll spot some red-tinted glaciers, then you’ll see Riis-Reborn and Jupiter in the distance. Look for this Warmind node on the far end of the path—and don’t forget to enjoy the view.

CB.SRVYRUN(02).Europa.Crossing.Outpost.Wall

This Override Frequency leads you right to the spawn at Charon’s Crossing. Head to Variks, then leave the outpost. As you cross the door, look across from you to spawn a broken catwalk, which leads to another catwalk below. That’s where the Warmind node is. You can spot this location from the spawn zone, too.

CB.SRVYRUN(03).Europa.Ridge.Road.Ledge

To find this Warmind Node, head to Charon’s Crossing and take a left to reach Cadmus Ridge. Once the area changes, you’ll find a few spikes on the left side of the road. Look for a ledge on the left side, just before the final set of spikes, and you’ll find the location for this Override Frequency.

CB.SRVYRUN(04).Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct

Head to Asterion Abyss and follow the path toward the large Vex structure, as if you were headed toward the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Once you get to a gap above the entrance to the Lost Sector, though, get off your sparrow and look for a ledge on the right side to find the Warmind Node.

CB.SRVYRUN(05).Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge

This Override Frequency leads you to a Warmind Node hidden inside Mithrax’s hideout from Season of the Splicer. From the landing zone, look to the glacier close to you (the one with the box-like power structure above it), then hug the left side of it to spot an entrance to a cave, marked by green lights. Head inside and continue through Mithrax’s former stronghold until you spot this Warmind Node.

CB.SRVYRUN(06).Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk

From the Eventide Ruins landing zone, look slightly to your left to find the remains of a buried dome, like the ones on the Moon. Once you find it, head inside and look at the far end of the circular catwalk that hangs above the floor.

All Resonance Amp and Override Frequency Locations in Destiny 2: Moon

CB.SRVYRUN(07).Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk

Spawn on Sanctuary, then make a left towards Archer’s Line. Once you’re in the area, you’ll spot a colossal dome in the far-right side of the area. Head in and look for this Warmind Node on top of a catwalk with a ladder leading to it.

CB.SRVYRUN(08).Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash

Another Override Frequency leads you to Archer’s Line. From the spawn in Sanctuary, make a left and head to Archer’s Line. When you spot the green stemming from the fissure (where the Vex Harpies normally are), hug a left and follow the tracks that lead to a makeshift ramp. Jump across the ramp, then look behind you to find a stack of boxes and a crashed transport truck across the chasm. Find the Warmind node and reap some IKELOS rewards. This one is a bit tricky, and we only found it with a little help from content creator xHOUNDISHx.

CB.SRVYRUN(09).Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove

Land on Sorrow’s Harbor, then backtrack to the Hellmouth. Once you’re in the area, look for the remnants of a wall with some Nightmares over it, then make a right on it and go inside a small cave. Look at the alcove on the other side of the room to spot this Warmind node.

CB.SRVYRUN(10).Luna.Anchor.Tower.Rotunda

Another Warmind Node hidden on an easy-to-spot structure. This time, head to Anchor of Light (take a right from Sanctuary) and look for the round structure where the Fallen enemies gather, just before the entrance to the nearby Lost Sector. Once you’re inside, look for the Warmind Node.

CB.SRVYRUN(11).Luna.Sorrow.Altar.Recess

The “Sorrow.Altar” part makes it easy to figure out the broad area where this one is, but the “Recess” might stump some players. From the landing zone on Sorrow’s Harbor, head to the entrance to the Scarlet Keep. Have your back to the entrance to the fortress, then head to the area where Nightmares try to sacrifice at the end of Altars. Go down the stairs on your left and jump across the ledge, then once you touch the ground, turn around to find a small cave entrance. Head into the cave and make a right to find this Warmind Node. This one is also located near a regional chest.

CB.SRVYRUN(12).Luna.Sanctuary.Stage.Backdrop

This one is right in Sanctuary, so you won’t really need much walking to find it. Get close to Eris or the Lectern of Enchantment and look for a ledge on the other side of the knee-high wall near the Lectern.