How to fix the Skope server offline error in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 players will discover a handful of different items, weapons, and collectibles throughout their playthrough. But when it comes to the latter, collectibles called Skope remain a mystery for many beginners, and rightfully so.

These devices can be found laying around in every location, though, they can’t be interacted with in any way. Once you approach them, the game simply says Skope servers are offline, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

This mystery has left players wondering what exactly Skopes are and if there’s any use for them later in the story. Luckily for you, we know the answer.

What are Skopes in Dead Island 2?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skopes are basically Dead Island 2’s equivalent of smart speakers. Once you turn the servers back online (which we’ll explain later on), you will be able to play every Skope you find. Each one of them will give you a word and a description, but besides that, they don’t serve any other purpose. They’re basically a collectible.

How to turn Skope servers back online in Dead Island 2

Unfortunately, to be able to “collect” Skope collectibles, you need to put a few hours into the story since turning on the Skope servers is part of a main quest called “The Search for Truth.”

You will receive this mission at Serlin Hotel on Ocean Avenue. Its goal is to find Tisha, and once you do, she’ll tell you how to contact another character named Konradt via Skope. To achieve that, you will have to travel to the OSK Store and turn the servers back online in there.

Related: How to claim Dead Island 2 Twitch drops

Unlocking some doors is tricky in Dead Island 2, and it doesn’t change in this quest. To enter the server room, you will need a certain key. All you need to do is to find zombified Henry—one of the staff who worked there—and kill him. Henry can be located in the alley behind the building.