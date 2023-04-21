Dead Island 2 is filled with secret lockboxes that players need to find the key to if they have any hope of getting to the goodies inside. When exploring one of the core characters’ houses, players will find a safe hidden below a TV. It requires you to find Michael’s Safe key, which doesn’t seem to be anywhere inside the house.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Michael’s safe key in Beverly Hills in Dead Island 2.

Where to find Michael’s Safe Key in Dead Island 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Michael’s Safe Key on a specific zombie walking somewhere around his house named “Michael’s Maid” or something similar. For some reason, it seems his housekeeper was keeping the key safe while the homeowner was out avoiding the zombies, only to become one herself. She’s a typical named walker, so she’s just a bit stronger than the average zombie.

As with any other lockboxes, you need to take out the corresponding named zombie and then take the dropped key back to the container. Once unlocked, you’ll likely receive some kind of weapon, some money, and maybe even a rare component or two.

If you’re still early on in the quest where you’re looking for Michael, you may need to progress a little further until the house is no longer the objective. It’s unclear, but this could prevent the zombie from spawning outside. Once you’ve gotten to the end of the Beverly Hills area, you can always go back to Michael’s house to take care of the housekeeper.