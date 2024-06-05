What is the new map in Dead by Daylight?

With many years of horror under its belt, Dead by Daylight is the horror phenomenon that carries on delivering and mutilating and offers new ways to maim and fame via new maps.

I wonder if Behaviour Interactive knew how successful its asymmetrical survival-horror icon was going to be. Dead by Daylight had a shaky launch but has since amassed a following far surpassing cult status and continues to add to its devilishly gory repertoire with new crossovers from Dungeons & Dragons to Nicholas Cage, of all people.

These characters are let off the chain to run around Dead by Daylight‘s many maps, so let’s give you an insight into the most recent map and divulge information on the next DBD map.

What is the new map offering in Dead by Daylight?

The latest and greatest. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Forgotten-Ruins is the most recent addition to the Dead by Daylight map portfolio, inspired by the famed lore of Dungeons & Dragons.

A nightmarish green hue fills the sky as players roam the map, most likely trying to escape as a Bard while evading the clutches of the D&D-themed Vecna, The Lich. The map has tons of D&D Easter eggs hidden amongst its vast dungeon expanse and is a top addition, making full use of the license.

It joins the ranks of many other franchises used for Dead by Daylight maps, including Alien, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and the hit show Stranger Things.

Do we know when the next Dead by Daylight map releases?

Full scream ahead. Image via Behaviour Interactive

While we don’t know the theme for the next major Dead by Daylight content drop or an exact date, we know for definite the next DBD map is dropping in December 2024.

According to the Year 9 Roadmap, fresh Tomes are coming, featuring new Chapters, Killers, Survivors, and in-game events until we eventually get to the new map in December 2024.

The second we find out what the developer has planned for the new map, we’ll update this guide. Until we hear more, browse the latest DBD codes for free items and an explainer on Mystery Boxes.

