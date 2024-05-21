Dead by Daylight Mystery Boxes, explained

If you’ve been happily leveling up your characters in Dead by Daylight, you may have noticed a few Mystery Boxes on the Bloodweb. If you’re wondering how these boxes work, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight Mystery Boxes.

What are Mystery Boxes in Dead by Daylight?

An ultra rare Mystery Box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mystery Boxes are nodes that can appear on the Bloodweb in Dead by Daylight. When you open them, they give you a random reward based on the node rarity. The boxes appear occasionally on the Bloodweb but are more frequent during seasonal events. Mystery Boxes have been in DbD since the beginning, but they were temporarily removed from the game in 2022 and only appeared in Seasonal events afterward. In 2024, Mystery Boxes returned to the game during the Blood Moon event.

How to get Mystery Boxes in DbD

Just keep going through your Bloodweb and you should see them. Screenshot by Jack Madrox

Mystery Boxes randomly appear on the Bloodweb as nodes. They vary in cost depending on rarity. A common Mystery Box goes for 2,000 Blood Points while an ultra-rare (Red) one can cost up to 9,000. You can get a bunch of Blood Points by simply playing the game, but you can also get some by using reward codes.

Mystery Boxes cannot contain Perks or Perk upgrades. They can contain any Bloodweb Item or Offering of the same rarity.

During Seasonal events, Mystery Boxes have a special look and can have Seasonal-themed rewards.

What can you usually find in Mystery Boxes in DbD?

You can find any Item or Offering you’d normally find in the Bloodweb inside Mystery Boxes. A Common mystery box can contain anything from a Camping Aid Kit to a Bog Laurel Sachet. An ultra-rare box can have anything from an Ebony Memento Mori to a Rainbox Map. The only way to find out what’s inside a Mystery Box is to open it. Good luck.

