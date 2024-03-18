How to get Blood Trinkets in Dead by Daylight

The Dead by Daylight Blood Moon event has begun, and you have a short time to earn various free rewards. The only way to earn these rewards is to earn Blood Trinkets, a currency exclusive to the Blood Moon event, which are available through the Blood Moon tome.
You can find the Blood Moon tome in the main menu before you begin a Dead by Daylight match. As with any tome, it all comes down to the specific challenges you need to wrap up before an event ends. These challenges are specific to the event, and for the Blood Moon, it’s all about interacting with the new mechanics, namely the Droplets, Blood Basins, and Blood Zones. Regardless of how you participate in the event, expect to earn plenty of Bloodpoints for your favorite characters.
Where to get Blood Trinkets in Dead by Daylight
You receive Blood Trinkets for completing any of the challenges in Dead by Daylight‘s Blood Moon event tome. You can find them when you’re on the Survivor or Killer select screen and go to the challenges tab on the right. When picking the challenge you want to assign yourself for your Survivor or Killer, choose it from the Blood Moon tab.
A visual notification appears after you complete the challenge during any Dead by Daylight match. Some of these challenges might take a bit of time, such as the Blood and Tears Survivor challenge, where you must repair two Blood Moon Generators. These tasks can be split up, so you don’t have to finish them in a single match.
Every challenge in the Blood Moon tome rewards Rift Fragments, Bloodpoints, and a small amount of Blood Trinkets. However, these are only available during the Blood Moon event, which happens from March 18 to 31. The Blood Moon tome and its challenges disappear on March 31, preventing you from working on anything from this tome or purchasing the limited-time rewards from the Blood Moon Collection in Dead by Daylight. These extra Bloodpoints are a great way to complete the blood webs of two new characters, Sable and The Unknown.
All Blood Moon challenges in Dead by Daylight
The first round of Blood Moon challenges are available right now. The second set will appear on March 24. Here are all the challenges you can complete during Dead by Daylight‘s Blood Moon event.
- Blood and Tears (Survivor): Finish repairing two Blood Moon generators
- Bloody Catch (Killer): Hook three Survivors on a Blood Moon hook
- Bloody Rewards (Survivor or Killer): Earn 50,000 Blood Points
- Claret Thief (Survivor): Steal a Droplet from a Killer
- Golden Age (Survivor or Killer): Earn two emblems of Gold quality or better
- Hemoglobin Surge (Survivor or Killer): Gain one Droplet by any means
- Make Them Bleed (Killer): Hit one Survivor while under the effect of any Blood Zone
- Seeing Red (Killer): Steal one Droplet from Survivors
- Under the Blood Moon (Survivor or Killer): Deposit a Droplet into a Blood Basin to create a Blood Zone
- Under the Red Glare (Survivor): Hide in the Killer’s Terror Radius while inside any Blood Zone for 20 seconds