How to steal Droplets in Dead by Daylight

When playing through the Blood Moon event in Dead by Daylight, you need to complete multiple tasks. Many of these tasks involve obtaining Droplets, putting them down Blood Basins, and creating Blood Zones, but you can also steal Droplets.

Recommended Videos

How you steal a Droplet varies depending on whether you’re playing as a Killer or a Survivor. When you’re a Survivor, it’s much more difficult to complete these tasks, and you’ll have to carefully maneuver during your Dead by Daylight match to do this. It takes patience and coordination, which is also complicated when trying to avoid a Killer’s attacks.

How to steal Droplets as a Survivor in Dead by Daylight

You need to knock down a pallet on a Killer who is holding a Droplet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When playing as a Survivor, the only way to steal a Droplet from the Killer is to hit them with a Pallet. The Killer must be holding a Droplet, as indicated by the rotating red orb around their body. If you see this, attempt to get the Killer in your Dead by Daylight match to chase after you and knock a pallet down on them.

Completing this task is easier said than done. It’s likely that if a Killer has a Droplet on them, their primary goal is to track down a Blood Basin to deposit it and create a Blood Zone. This means you have to turn the tables on the Killer and stalk them. If you notice they find a Droplet, the next step is to figure out their route, get there before they do, and throw the pallet down on them. It takes a decent amount of timing and means you have to lure the Killer into focusing on you. This may be difficult for any Dead by Daylight player to complete, but you might get lucky if you can jump on a Killer.

How to steal Droplets as a Killer in Dead by Daylight

Stealing a Droplet when playing as a Killer is much easier; the only thing you have to do is hit them. It’s the primary goal of any Dead by Daylight match when playing as a Killer, so it’s a straightforward concept. The problem is ensuring a Survivor has a Droplet when you hit them, especially ones that teleport around, like The Unknown.

You want to ensure you grab the Droplet from them before they can deposit it into a Blood Basin. A good technique to do this is likely stalking out a Droplet spawn point and waiting for the Survivors to grab it. It’s normally a challenge to track down a Survivor during a match, and because this is your main goal, it might be easier to seek out the Droplets and wait for Survivors to grab them rather than searching for them during a match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more