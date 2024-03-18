How to get Droplets and find Blood Basins in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight‘s Blood Moon event has arrived, and you can earn additional Bloodpoints by working alongside other Survivors or hunting them down as a Killer. The main focus of the event is tracking down Drops and placing them into Blood Basins.

Recommended Videos

You can only do these activities during the Blood Moon event. The event’s debut takes place from March 18 to 31, giving you plenty of time to complete these tasks and unlock the various Blood Moon cosmetics for a handful of Dead by Daylight characters. The trouble might be tracking down the Droplets and finding a Blood Basin during your match.

Where to find Droplets in Dead by Daylight

Your character can run up to a Blood Droplet to grab it before dropping into a Blood Basin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Droplets appear during any Dead by Daylight match during the Blood Moon event. For anyone who has played as the Oni, the Droplets look the same, floating in the air for you to grab. When you move over any of the Droplets, they immediately go onto your character, and you can use them at any of the Blood Basins you find on the map. It’s the perfect time to earn more Bloodpoints for The Unknown, Sable, or Alan Wake.

For my match, a limited number of Droplets appeared. I recommend focusing on trying to grab these Droplets within the first minutes before working on objectives, regardless of whether you’re a Survivor or a Killer. Thankfully, even if you don’t secure a Droplet, you can still benefit from a Blood Zone, which a character creates when they deposit their Droplet into a Blood Basin.

How to find Blood Basins in Dead by Daylight

You can only use a Blood Basin if you find a Droplet during your Dead by Daylight match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blood Basins are tricky to track down in Dead by Daylight. You can only find and interact with them if your character has a Droplet. If you don’t have a Droplet, the outline of a Blood Basin can appear, but you can’t do anything about it. They should look like giant bowls of blood floating in the air. When you have a Droplet on your character, these locations light up to make it much easier to track them down during a match. You create a Blood Zone when you deposit a Droplet into a Blood Basin.

The Blood Zone rewards every player additional Bloodpoints if they perform actions inside these locations, regardless of whether a Survivor or a Killer did it. For example, a Killer may place a Droplet into a Blood Basin next to a Hook to give themselves additional points, but the same happens to any Generators in this area, giving Survivors more Bloodpoints for this objective during the Dead by Daylight match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more