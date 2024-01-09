Alan Wake is officially Dead by Daylight’s next survivor

Behaviour Interactive and Remedy Entertainment have formally confirmed the titular star of the Alan Wake games is coming to Dead by Daylight as a playable survivor on Jan. 30.

As you can see in the new trailer following yesterday’s teaser, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta have lent their respective likeness and voice to ensure Alan’s inclusion is as authentic as possible, with Porretta recording brand new voice lines for the trailer and the game itself.

Much like in Alan Wake 2, Alan’s story begins with him trapped in The Dark Place. His efforts to escape, however, apparently catch the attention of The Entity (the cosmic being responsible for Dead by Daylight’s premise) and the poor author winds up being dragged into The Fog.

Behaviour considers Alan’s addition to the game an honor, with head of partnerships Mathieu Coté calling the original Alan Wake from 2010 “a huge influence to us on the Dead by Daylight team. From broad themes to specific elements, both our games already feel connected in many ways. This is a character we always thought would be right at home in the Dead by Daylight universe. To finally see Alan come to the Fog as a survivor feels like a full-circle moment, especially as the recently released second entry in the franchise is still fresh in player’s minds.”

The feeling is mutual within Remedy too. Creative director Sam Lake says he and his team are “thrilled and honored” over Alan’s inclusion, adding noting the link between the two games: “From our early excited conversations about our collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, it was clear that the lore of both games were surprisingly compatible, drawing from many similar inspirations, a true match in… hell.”

If you really can’t bring yourself to wait till the end of the month to start testing Alan out, he is currently available in the game’s public test build on Steam—although you only have until Jan. 12 before the build closes.

Dead by Daylight‘s newest Chapter also introduces a new Lights Out modifier which will be implemented in the coming weeks. It’ll only be available for a limited time, but should completely change how you play the game since it involves taking away some of your key tools, making matches even more terrifying.