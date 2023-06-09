When is Nicholas Cage coming to Dead by Daylight?

Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance at Summer Game Fest live ahead of his release in Dead by Daylight—but when can we expect him to arrive in the game?

The legendary actor revealed his role to be a “heightened, exaggerated version of a film actor called Nicolas Cage” who travels to a location believing he is making a movie and instead finds himself in the fog.

Cage is voicing the character himself and intended for the experience to be fully immersive, with players getting the feeling they were “fused” to Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight, where he has even provided his sighs, grunts, and expressions.

His appearance at Summer Game Fest on June 8, where he spoke passionately about the game and his role, certainly raised excitement for his appearance and fans will not have to wait too long for his debut.

When is Nicolas Cage coming to Dead by Daylight?

As revealed at Summer Games Fest, Nicolas Cage will join Dead by Daylight on July 25 as the latest addition to the game’s ever-expanding list of playable survivors.

Developers Behaviour have promised more information on Nicholas Cage’s addition to the game on July 5.

Dead by Daylight celebrated its seventh anniversary in May and the game’s universe is expanding, with the announcement of two new games coming in partnership with Supermassive Games and Midwinter Entertainment.

A Dead by Daylight movie is also set to be developed in collaboration with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, so there could be another role for Nicolas Cage in the universe very soon.

