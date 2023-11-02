What is Naughty Bear? Dead by Daylight crossover, explained

Naughty Bear fans can dress as the bloodied stuffed bear itself in Dead by Daylight with the Naughty Bear Collection. This collection brings back a Behaviour character from the 2010s that was a part of many players’ childhoods.

The Naughty Bear skin will be available for the Trapper as a Visceral Legendary outfit in the in-game store. The bear will be setting the bear traps this time. The developers have adjusted the animations to fit the giant stuffed bear and created custom Moris.

Who is Naughty Bear?

Killer toys were a famous trope in the ’80s. Image via Dead by Daylight

Naughty Bear is the protagonist in the 2010 action-adventure game of the same name—Naughty Bear. The premise is Naughty Bear wasn’t invited to Daddles’ birthday party and, as revenge for how it was treated by the other bears when trying to deliver his gift to Daddles, it will destroy everything and everyone in its way.

You control Naughty Bear in different ’80s settings and with a range of weapons and outfit customizations to score points. You gain points by destroying anything in your surroundings, sabotaging household items, scaring the other Bears of Perfection Island (to the point of driving them to suicide), to straight up murdering them.

The game was developed by Artificial Mind and Movement, which is now known as Behaviour Interactive—Dead by Daylight‘s developer—and released for PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and iOS. Adding a Naughty Bear skin to Dead by Daylight is a homage to the studio’s history.

Naughty Bear wasn’t a critic-acclaimed game in 2010, but it marked the childhood of many young players despite being ultra-violent. Behaviour Interactive made a sequel called Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise two years after the first game. It improved the gameplay but added an in-game currency to facilitate the progression through missions.