How to get Unbroken Emblems in Dead By Daylight (DBD)

The Unbroken Emblem in Dead By Daylight is the hardest Survivor emblem to earn because it tracks if you avoided the Killer’s attacks successfully.

Recommended Videos

In Dead By Daylight, Emblems are earned throughout a match by completing specific tasks, which then tally up points based on your performance in the Trial. These emblems have four different ranks—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent—and determine your online Survivor or Killer Grade.

Avoid the Killer at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The scoring of the Unbroken Emblem works differently than any other, because you need to avoid certain conditions to earn a higher score. Specifically, if you escape a Trial without getting downed by the Killer you’ll earn an Iridescent Unbroken Emblem, and if you are downed just once you’ll get a Gold emblem instead.

The best way to earn a high-quality Unbroken Emblem is to avoid the Killer with stealthy perks like Calm Spirit or Distortion. These two perks will stop you from screaming and hide your aura from the Killer, although your teammates may get angry that you are sneaking around instead of completing objectives.

If you are using a stealth build and happen to be the last Survivor alive in the Trial, escaping through the hatch will still earn you progress toward this emblem. Alternatively, you can also use Exhaustion perks like Sprint Burst or Lithe to quickly run away from the Killer and avoid their attacks.

Ultimately, it may take you multiple tries to get a high-quality Unbroken Emblem, as one of DBD’s core mechanics is taking chase with the Killer. If you can’t seem to earn this emblem, you’ll just have to keep trying until you are queued against an unskilled or new Killer.

Once you’ve gotten the Unbroken Emblem, there are plenty more Survivor Emblems to earn like Evader and Benevolent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy