Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A survivor escaping from a killer in Dead by Daylight.
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

How to get Evader Emblems in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

Run away—but be stealthy.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 03:44 pm

Running from the Killer in Dead by Daylight is essential if you want to survive and the Evader Emblem tracks how well you managed to stun, escape, and hide from it. You’ll score points based on your stealth and ability to win chases.

Recommended Videos

Emblems used to impact matchmaking, but since 2021 they only measure your online Killer or Survivor Grade. Killer and Survivor Grades reset every month on the 13th, and the better the quality of the Emblems you get, the more pips you receive.

How to get Evader Emblems in DBD

The Dead by Daylight endscreen with the Evader Emblem explanation.
Be quiet or the Killer will get you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are four levels of Gatekeeper Emblems in Dead By Daylight—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent. The rank you get is based on your performance during the Trial and once it’s over, you’ll be able to see how much you scored in each aspect of the Emblem.

For example, I received 11 points for Evader Starting Value, which is calculated by how long you stay in the Killer’s Terror Radius, 68 points for Stealh, and 22 for Chases Won. But I lost four points because I lost a chase, I was hit two times and hooked.

As you can see, I didn’t lose a lot of points for losing the chase, so it’s more important to focus on being hidden to earn more points and get the Iridescent Evader Emblem. The closer and the longer you get to the Killer without being seen, the more points you get. It’s riskier to engage in a chase just to get more points.

Now that you’ve got the tips and tricks you need for Evader Emblem, try out our guides for other Emblems like Benevolent and Malicious.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.