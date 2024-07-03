How to get Benevolent Emblems in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

A Benevolent Emblem is earned by Survivors in Dead By Daylight and tracks how effectively players can heal their teammates, unhook others safely, and take protection hits.

This emblem is part of a larger scoring system that determines your online Survivor or Killer grade. By performing well in a match, you can earn points to rank up and increase your grade before the rank reset on the 13th of every month.

How to get Benevolent Emblems in DBD

Patch up their wounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Survivor in Dead By Daylight has four different emblems they can earn throughout a Trial, and each emblem can be ranked as Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Iridescent. At the end of every match, there’s a dedicated screen that showcases each and the points you earned in every category.

To level up the Benevolent Emblem, you’ll have to keep your team healthy by saving them from hooks and bandaging their wounds. You can also take protection hits, or tank a hit from the Killer to protect an injured survivor.

To make it easier to earn a high-ranked Benevolent Emblem, we recommend bringing perks such as Botany Knowledge or We’ll Make It as these two perks allow you to heal others very quickly. Alternatively, perks like Babysitter and Borrowed Time provide protections to Survivors you unhook.

You’ll lose Benevolent points whenever another Survivor is hooked, but you can always earn them back by getting a safe unhook. Finally, if you want to earn 30 points with just one action, try blinding the Killer with a flashlight while they’re picking up another Survivor.

Overall, if you want to earn an Iridescent Benevolent Emblem in DBD, try to be as altruistic as possible to your teammates.

