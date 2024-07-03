How to get Malicious Emblems in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

The Malicious Emblem is exclusive to Killers in Dead by Daylight, and will grade how well you damaged Survivors during a Trial, be it by using your weapon, hooking them, or interrupting their actions.

Emblems affect your online Killer or Survivor Grade. If you do well in a Trial and score a lot of points, you’ll receive a better quality rank and get more pips to increase your Grade. Emblems for Killer and Survivor Grades reset every month on the 13th.

How to get Malicious Emblems in DBD

Be the meanest Killer there is. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are four levels of Malicious Emblem you can receive—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent—depending on how well you do your job as the Killer in Dead By Daylight. You’ll know what Emblem rank you got and how much you scored at the end of the Trial.

For the Malicious Emblem, you have to deal damage to the Survivors, hook them, kill them, and interrupt them mid-action to score points. You can interrupt Survivors while they are repairing Generators or healing themselves, and the other actions are self-explanatory.

I received 40 points for Injuries Inflicted and 66 points for Survivors Hook States because I hooked all the Survivors twice in that Trial. You’ll lose points if the Survivors heal themselves or are healed by others, as I did because the Survivors in my match healed enough to take six points from me, but it wasn’t enough to take away the Iridescent rank from my Malicious Emblem.

