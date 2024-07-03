Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The Dead by Daylight eight anniversary menu.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Dead by Daylight

How to get Malicious Emblems in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

The Survivors better run.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 11:23 am

The Malicious Emblem is exclusive to Killers in Dead by Daylight, and will grade how well you damaged Survivors during a Trial, be it by using your weapon, hooking them, or interrupting their actions.

Recommended Videos

Emblems affect your online Killer or Survivor Grade. If you do well in a Trial and score a lot of points, you’ll receive a better quality rank and get more pips to increase your Grade. Emblems for Killer and Survivor Grades reset every month on the 13th.

How to get Malicious Emblems in DBD

The killer screen with the Malicious emblem explanation.
Be the meanest Killer there is. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are four levels of Malicious Emblem you can receive—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent—depending on how well you do your job as the Killer in Dead By Daylight. You’ll know what Emblem rank you got and how much you scored at the end of the Trial.

For the Malicious Emblem, you have to deal damage to the Survivors, hook them, kill them, and interrupt them mid-action to score points. You can interrupt Survivors while they are repairing Generators or healing themselves, and the other actions are self-explanatory.

I received 40 points for Injuries Inflicted and 66 points for Survivors Hook States because I hooked all the Survivors twice in that Trial. You’ll lose points if the Survivors heal themselves or are healed by others, as I did because the Survivors in my match healed enough to take six points from me, but it wasn’t enough to take away the Iridescent rank from my Malicious Emblem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.