Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Who is the next killer in Dead by Daylight?

Leaks are surfacing.
Christian Harrison
  and 
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 09:55 am

The Killer role is both the most solitary and often the most challenging in Dead by Daylight. Role specialists look forward to the constantly growing roster of Killers in DBD. Each new Killer introduces fresh abilities and new playstyles, keeping the game as exciting as possible.

The DBD player base loves the original creation of Behavior Interactive. Still, the thrill of stepping into the shoes of iconic villains from beloved horror series just hits differently. Hunting down Survivors as a notorious bad guy increases DBD’s replayability, and many often speculate about the next Killer in Dead by Daylight to know what will have them coming back for more.

Who will be the next Killer in Dead by Daylight?

DBD Hag cover image.
Even if you have a main Killer in DBD, exploring the mechanics of a new one will be hard to resist. Image via Behaviour Interactive

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the identity of the next Killer in Dead by Daylight. The developers usually keep their cards close to the chest, so the first wave of information mainly comes from leaks.

However, recent leaks suggested that the next Survivor in Dead by Daylight could be Lara Croft (Tomb Raider.) This collaboration opens up intriguing possibilities for potential Killers as well. While it might be a stretch, it’s not entirely impossible that Behavior Interactive could draw inspiration from the Tomb Raider universe for a future Killer. Characters like Konstantin, Mathias, and even Ana could be transformed into Killers in DBD.

New Survivors and Killers don’t necessarily have to get added to the game at the same time, so there’s also a decent chance that fans may need to wait longer until a new killer release.

Author
Image of Christian Harrison
Christian Harrison
Christian is a freelance writer of five years who's been with Dot Esports for over 15 months covering Fortnite, general gaming, and news. Some of his favorite games include Yakuza 0, The Witcher III, Kingdom Hearts 2, and Inscryption.
twitter
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter