Dead by Daylight trophy list: All achievements and trophies

Name Unlock requirements PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore

All Aboard Sound the Foghorn of Paddle Steamer by repairing the Generator on its upper deck on The Pale Rose Map. Bronze 10G

Kitted Out In 35 different public matches, pick up and use at least one Special Item as a Survivor. Bronze 10G

Leapfrog In public matches, jump over a pallet or through a window during a chase 200 times. Bronze 10G

Shock Therapy In a public match, repair the generator on the second floor of the Disturbed Ward and escape. Bronze 10G

Game Over In public matches, sacrifice or kill 30 Survivors after the last Generator has been activated. Bronze 40G

Left for Dead As the last person still alive, activate the last generator and escape through the exit gate. Bronze 10G

Legendary Survivor Reach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Survivor. N/A N/A

Looter In public matches, unlock 100 chests. Bronze 10G

A Bite for The Entity Sacrifice a total of 100 Survivors. Bronze 10G

A Feast for The Entity In public matches, sacrifice a total of 500 survivors. Bronze 20G

Deranged Pursuit In public matches, as the Legion, take down 25 different Survivors that have Deep Wound applied. Silver 40G

Lifting The Fog Reveal the Killer’s aura 50 times in public matches. Bronze 10G

Ancestor’s Rite Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Manor of Family Residence. Bronze 10G

Ghost in the Machine Damage 50 generators while Undetectable in public matches. Bronze 40G

Made It Out Alive! In public matches, escape the match alive for a total of 50 times. Bronze 10G

Make Some Noise In public matches, scream 50 times. Bronze 40G

A Fast Death Damage a Survivor with the Haste Status effect eight times in public matches. Bronze 40G

From the Deep Grab a Survivor hiding inside a locker 25 times in public matches. Bronze 40G

Master Survivor Reach survivor online grade Gold I. N/A N/A

Hack the Mainframe Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Command Centre of Shelter Woods. Bronze 20G

Apt Killer Start a public match with a full killer loadout. Bronze 10G

Medic In public matches, heal others for a total of 100 health states. Bronze 10G

Campbell’s Chapel Legacy Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Chapel of Father Campbell’s Chapel. Bronze 10G

Milk ‘n’ Cookies In a public match, take the item from the chest in the basement in at least 30 different trials. Bronze 10G

Rebuilding the Borgo In a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Shattered Square and escape. Bronze 10G

Near-Death Experience In public matches, get downed only once and escape the match alive, 25 times. Silver 10G

No One Left Behind In a public match, rescue someone after at least one gate has opened. Bronze 10G

Nerves of Steel In public matches, get a total of 500 successful skill checks. Bronze 10G

Biological Weaponry Down Contaminated Survivors with The Nemesis 65 times in public matches using Tentacle Strike. Bronze 20G

Not Today In public matches, unhook yourself 50 times. Silver 10G

Bloodbath In public matches with The Oni, down 75 Survivors during Blood Fury. Bronze 40G

One More Step In public matches, take a hit while you have the Endurance status effect 10 times. Bronze 10G

Heavy Burden In public matches, hit 25 different individual Survivors while carrying another Survivor. Bronze 25G

Devoted Gatekeeping In public matches, sacrifice all survivors before the last generator is repaired, 15 times. Bronze 20G

End of Days Hook 15 Survivors during the End Game Collapse in public matches. Bronze 40G

Zealous In a public match, get more than 8,000 blood points in one scoring category. Bronze 10G

Skillful Boost any perk to level three. Bronze 10G

It Wakes Raise a character level to 10. Bronze 10G

Cherish Your Life Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Bathroom of The Game. Bronze 10G

Outrun Evil In a public match, crawl your way out through the hatch. Bronze 10G

Bound and Downed Down speared Survivors 30 times with The Deathslinger in public matches. Bronze 20G

Not Half Bad Raise a character level to 25. Bronze 10G

Perfect Escape In a public match, as a survivor, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category. Bronze 10G

Hemophobia Escape a trial on Disturbed Ward without losing a single drop of blood. Bronze 10G

High Speed Pursuit As a Killer, vault 50 times while chasing Survivors in public matches. Bronze 40G

Power Moves Equip zero perks, repair generators for a total of one full repair, and escape eight times in public matches. Bronze 10G

Rescue Mission Stun the Killer with a pallet while they are carrying a Survivor 5 times. Bronze 10G

Broken Bodies In public matches, hook a Survivor while 3 other Survivors are injured, 10 times. Bronze 20G

Flight to Freedom Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Eyrie of Eyrie of Crows. Bronze 10G

Shrine Apparatus In a public match, repair the generator in the Temple basement and live to tell the tale. Bronze 10G

Holiday Get-Together In a public match, have at least three survivors hooked in the basement at the same time. Bronze 20G

Resurgence Heal other Survivors for 10 health states while at least three Survivors are injured, dying, or hooked. Bronze 10G

I Reach prestige Level I with any character. Bronze 10G

II Reach prestige Level II with any character. Bronze 20G

III Reach prestige Level III with any character. Bronze 40G

III-50 Reach prestige Level III-50 with any character. Silver 50G

Caws of Death Down 50 Survivors with Dire Crows in public matches. Bronze 20G

Classy Act Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Music Room or Chemistry Laboratory of Midwich Elementary School. Bronze 10G

I See You Down 30 Survivors suffering from the Exposed status effect in public matches. Bronze 40G

Risk It All In a public match, as a survivor, use an ultra-rare item or add-on without using a protective ward. Silver 20G

Bump in the Night Down Survivors during Nightfall 50 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Happy Holidays Open at least 100 mystery boxes on the bloodweb. Bronze 10G

Operation: Survival In a public match, repair the generator in the Treatment Theatre’s operation theatre and escape. Bronze 20G

Butcherin’ In public matches, with The Cannibal, successfully chainsaw a total of 100 times. Silver 20G

Second Act In public matches, recover from dying by yourself or with help 10 times. Bronze 20G

Cottage Owner Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Cottage of Mother’s Dwelling. Bronze 10G

Shine On In public matches, blind the Killer with a flashlight 30 times. Bronze 10G

Chorus of Chaos In public matches, make 30 unique survivors scream. Bronze 40G

Selfless Survival Heal a Survivor from the dying state to the injured state 30 times in public matches. Bronze 10G

House of Pain Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Myers’ House of Lampkin Lane. Bronze 20G

I Want to Play a Game In public matches, with The Pig, put 125 Reverse Bear Traps on Survivors. Silver 20G

Skilled Generalist In public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters. Bronze 20G

Movie Buff Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Movie Theatre of Greenville Square. Bronze 20G

Cleansed in Agony Ensnare 30 Survivors in Cages of Atonement with The Executioner in public matches. Bronze 20G

Sorted In a public match, spend more than 50 percent of the trial injured and live to tell the story. Bronze 10G

Gifts for The Fog In a public match, burn an Ultra rare offering. Bronze 20G

Extraterrestrial Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Base Station of Toba Landing. Bronze 20G

Raccoon City Recruit In a public match, repair the generator on the first floor of the RPD station’s main hall and escape. Bronze 20G

Collision Course Slam one Survivor into another 10 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Survival Treasures In a public match, escape while bringing a new item to the campfire. Bronze 20G

In the Void She Walks In public matches, with the Nurse, blink and successfully land an attack a total of 100 times. Bronze 10G

Taking One for the Team Protect a recently unhooked Survivor by taking a hit near them 250 times. Bronze 10G

Getting the Hang of it Raise your Grade for the first time on either Killer or Survivor. N/A N/A

Cruelty Loves Company With The Knight, damage a Survivor while they are actively pursued by a Guard 50 times. Bronze 20G

Triage When a Survivor is injured far away, heal them 30 times without traveling more than 16 meters. Bronze 10G

Bloody Millionaire Accumulate a total of one million blood points. Bronze 50G

Punch Drunk Apply the Oblivious status effect to Survivors 30 times in public matches. Bronze 40G

Under Pressure In public matches, perform 20 great skill checks while injured. Bronze 20G

Joke’s on You In public matches, hit a Survivor within three seconds of performing a Scamper 10 times. Bronze 20G

Dream Demon In public matches, pull 200 Survivors into the Dream World. Silver 20G

Quick Draw Interrupt a Survivor cleansing a Totem 10 times in public matches. Bronze 40G

Shocking Treatment In public matches, hit survivors 500 times with The Doctor’s Shock Therapy attack. Bronze 10G

Expert Killer Reach killer online grade Silver I. N/A N/A

Vulture In a public match, escape with an item that another player brought into the match. Bronze 10G

Serial Killer In public matches, sacrifice the Obsession 30 times. Silver 40G

Whiffing to Success In public matches, cause the killer to miss an attack before taking a vault 50 times. Silver 10G

Jump Scares In public matches, with the Wraith, Surprise and hit a total of 50 survivors. Bronze 10G

Grim Pilgrimage Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Shrine of Sanctum of Wrath. Bronze 10G

Complete the Evolution In public matches, injure or down three Survivors who are Hindered. Bronze 40G

Prowler Detect 100 Survivors with Killer Instinct in public matches. Bronze 40G

With Scars to Show Go from healthy to injured during a chase and escape. Do this 50 times in public matches. Bronze 10G

Legendary Killer Reach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Killer. N/A N/A

MU/TH/UR Dearest Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Mess Hall of Nostromo Wreckage. Bronze 20G

Unforgettable Getaway In a public match, repair the generator in the Chalet and live to tell the tale. Bronze 10G

Mad House In a public match, bring the four survivors to insanity tier three at least once in the same match. Bronze 10G

Silent Approach In public matches, interrupt and grab 25 Survivors while they are repairing generators. Silver 40G

Outbreak Breakout Open the exit gates and escape from Raccoon City Police Department 20 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Old West Oasis Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Saloon of Dead Dawg Saloon. Bronze 10G

Conniption In public matches, with The Spirit, use Yamaoka’s Haunting to down 30 Survivors. Bronze 20G

Skilled Huntress In public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters. Silver 20G

Wounded Healer In public matches, heal other Survivors for a total of 50 health states while you are also injured. Silver 10G

Master Killer Reach a Grade of Gold I playing as Killer. Bronze 20G

Slip into the Stream In public matches, with The Singularity, hit 30 Survivors that you recently teleported to. Bronze 20G

Cripple Them All In public matches, with the Trapper, pick up a total of 10 survivors caught in your Bear Traps. Bronze 10G

Close Shave Dodge basic attacks or projectiles 100 times in public matches. Bronze 10G

Deep Cleansing In public matches, cleanse 10 Hex totems. Gold 40G

Outrun the Overlap In a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Garden of Joy and escape. Bronze 10G

Multi-tasker Down 30 Survivors while carrying another Survivor in public matches. Bronze 40G

Death of Ignorance Down a Survivor suffering from the Oblivious status effect 15 times in public matches. Bronze 40G

Apt Survivor Start a public match with a full survivor loadout. Bronze 10G

Bodyguard In public matches, take a protection hit while the Killer is carrying a Survivor, 30 times. Bronze 10G

Cutting Out In public matches, while The Killer is carrying you, wiggle out of The Killer’s grasp 10 times. Bronze 10G

Bless You Bless a Hex totem 20 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Smoked In public matches, down 100 Survivors while they are intoxicated by The Afterpiece Tonic. Bronze 20G

Dismantle In public matches, break a total of 50 individual Hooks. Silver 10G

Outta Nowhere In public matches, hit 40 Survivors with a basic attack while you are Undetectable. Bronze 40G

Disarm and Dismember In public matches, hit 50 Survivors holding a Special Item. Bronze 40G

Speed Kills Hit 30 survivors with a Lethal Rush in public matches. Bronze 20G

Prey Upon Playing as The Unknown, put Survivors in the Dying State using UVX 20 times. Bronze 20G

The Man Behind the Bush In public matches, with The Shape, stalk for a total of 100 power tier increase. Silver 40G

Engineer In public matches, repair a Generator in the Damage state 50 Times. Bronze 10G

Even Punishment In a public match, teleport to your Phantasm traps and hit all four individual survivors at least once. Bronze 10G

The Grind In public matches, with the Hillbilly, chainsaw a total of 50 survivors. Bronze 10G

Swirling Death In public matches, throw 1,000 Hatchets. Silver 40G

Escape Artist In a public match, successfully escape the hook and escape. Bronze 10G

Party Crasher In public matches, damage a generator while at least one Survivor is Hooked, 100 times. Silver 40G

One Thousand Cuts Deal maximum Laceration on Survivors 50 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Thrill of the Chase In public matches, down 10 Claw Trapped Survivors. Bronze 20G

Escaping the Nightmare In public matches, open the exit gate 35 times as a Survivor. Bronze 10G

The Grand Sacrifice In a public match, get four sacrifices in a single match. Bronze 10G

Every Last Drop Deplete 30 items in public matches. Bronze 10G

Tag Team With The Twins, down 10 Survivors while Victor is clinging to them in a public match. Bronze 20G

First to the Punch Down 30 Survivors next to raised pallets in public matches. Bronze 40G

Evil Incarnate In a public match, kill all 4 survivors with the TIER III Evil Within. Silver 20G

Expert Generalist Escape eight times while repairing the equivalent of one generator with only two universal perks equipped. Bronze 10G

Tools of the Trade Achieve a merciless victory five times in a public match with only three universal perks equipped. Bronze 20G

Outrage In public matches, during a chase, damage a Survivor who drops a Pallet within a chase, 100 times. Silver 40G

Expert Survivor Reach a Grade of Silver I playing as Survivor. N/A N/A

Tear Their Soul Apart Bind Survivors with a possessed chain 50 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

Totally Vulnerable In public matches, with Ghost Face, down 50 Marked Survivors. Silver 20G

Denied! In public matches, close the hatch 30 times. Bronze 20G

Terminal Illness In public matches, with The Plague, down 50 Survivors affected by the maximum infection. Silver 40G

Fearless Healer In public matches, heal a total of 25 Health States while in the Basement. Bronze 10G

Preemptive Strike Hook a Survivor in a public match before any generators have been fully repaired. Bronze 40G

From the Void She Kills In a public match, chain three or more blinks and land on a survivor, grabbing them successfully. Bronze 10G

Fleet of Foot Help other Survivors by increasing their movement speed 50 times. Bronze 10G

Triggered In public matches, with The Hag, cause survivors to trigger her Phantasm traps 100 times. Bronze 10G

Handyman In public matches, repair generators for a total of 100 full repairs. Bronze 10G

Terror of LV-426 In public matches, hit 30 Survivors using a Tail attack. Bronze 20G

Healthy Obsession Heal other Survivors marked as the Obsession for a total of 10 health states in public matches. Bronze 10G

I’ve Got Your Back In public matches, save a total of 50 survivors from death. Bronze 10G

Perfect Killing In a public match, as a killer, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category. Bronze 10G

Texas BBQ In public matches, hook 25 Survivors in the Basement. Once per Survivor per match. Silver 40G

Insult and Injury Escape a chase 50 times after stunning the Killer with a pallet in public matches. Bronze 10G

Humanitarian Affect other Survivors with positive status effects 50 times in public matches. Bronze 10G

Item of Obsession In a public match, as the killer’s obsession, escape as the last survivor without getting hit. Bronze 10G

Viral Video Apply Condemned on Survivors 30 times in public matches. Bronze 20G

What Lurks Beneath In public matches, injure Survivors while in the Basement 25 times. Bronze 40G