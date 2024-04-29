Dead by Daylight trophy list: All achievements and trophies

Achievements are a fun way to commemorate your progress and challenge yourself to complete specific tasks. Dead by Daylight boasts a vast roster of achievements and trophies you can work on unlocking.
If you’re a completionist determined to tackle everything the game has to offer, you need to know exactly what all of the achievements are and how you can get them. It’s no easy task unlocking them all, so here are all Dead by Daylight achievements and trophies listed.
All Dead by Daylight achievements and trophies
Dead by Daylight has a massive number of achievements with access to many more depending on what DLC you have downloaded for the game. In total, there are 249 achievements you can unlock as of the 7.7 update which was released on April 4.
Adept Survivor Dead by Daylight achievements
|Name
|Unlock requirements
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Adept Ace
|In a public match, escape with Ace using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Ada
|Escape with Ada using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Adam
|In a public match, escape with Adam using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Alan
|Escape with Alan Wake using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Ash
|In a public match, escape with Ash using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Bill
|Escape with Bill using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Cage
|Escape with Nicolas Cage using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Cheryl
|Escape with Cheryl Mason using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Claudette
|In a public match, escape with Claudette using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Adept David
|In a public match, escape with David using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Dwight
|In a public match, escape with Dwight using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Élodie
|Escape with Élodie using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Felix
|Escape with Felix Richter using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Gabriel
|Escape with Gabriel Soma using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Haddie
|Escape with Haddie Kaur using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Jake
|In a public match, escape with Jake using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Jane
|In a public match, escape with Jane using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Jeff
|In a public match, escape with Jeff using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Jill
|Escape with Jill using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Adept Jonah
|Escape with Jonah using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Kate
|In a public match, escape with Kate, using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Laurie
|In a public match, escape with Laurie using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Leon
|Escape with Leon using only his three unique perks in a public match
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Meg
|In a public match, escape with Meg using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Mikaela
|Escape with Mikaela using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Min
|In a public match, escape with Min using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Nea
|In a public match, escape with Nea using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Quentin
|In a public match, escape with Quentin using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Rebecca
|Escape with Rebecca using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Adept Renato
|Escape with Renato Lyra using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Ripley
|Escape with Ellen Ripley using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Sable
|Escape with Sable using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Tapp
|In a public match, escape with Detective Tapp using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Thalita
|Escape with Thalita Lyra using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Vittorio
|Escape with Vittorio Toscano using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Yoichi
|Escape with Yoichi using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Yui
|In a public match, escape with Yui Kimura using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Yun-Jin
|Escape with Yun-Jin using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Zarina
|Escape with Zarina Kassir using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
Adept Killer Dead by Daylight achievements
|Name
|Unlock requirements
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Adept Artist
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Artist using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Blight
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Blight using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Cannibal
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Cannibal using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Cenobite
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Cenobite using only his three unique perks in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Clown
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Clown, using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Deathslinger
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Deathslinger using only his three unique perks in a public match
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Doctor
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Doctor using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Dredge
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Dredge using only its three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Executioner
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Executioner using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Adept Ghost Face
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Ghost Face using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Good Guy
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Good Guy using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Hag
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Hag using only her three unique perks
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Hillbilly
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Hillbilly using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Huntress
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Huntress using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Knight
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Knight using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Legion
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Legion using only their three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Mastermind
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Mastermind using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Nemesis
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Nemesis using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Nightmare
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Nightmare using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Adept Nurse
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Nurse using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Oni
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Oni using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Onryō
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Onryō using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Pig
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Pig using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Plague
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Plague using only their three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Shape
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Shape using only its three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Singularity
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Singularity using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Skull Merchant
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Skull Merchant using only her three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Spirit
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Spirit using only her three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Trapper
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Trapper using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Trickster
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Trickster using only his three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Twins
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Twins using only their three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Unknown
|Achieve a merciless victory with The Unknown using only its three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Wraith
|In a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Wraith using only his three unique perks.
|Bronze
|20G
|Adept Xenomorph
|Achieve a merciless victory with Xenomorph using only its three unique perks in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
Hidden achievements in Dead by Daylight
|Name
|Unlock requirements
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Agonizing Escape
|Crawl your way out of the trial through one of the Exit Gates or the Hatch.
|Bronze
|10G
|Blood on Your Hands
|Kill your first Survivor by your own hands.
|Bronze
|10G
|Blood on Your Face
|Kill four Survivors by your own hands in a single trial.
|Silver
|20G
|Blood in Your Mouth
|Kill Survivors by your own hands a total of 25 times.
|Bronze
|40G
|Backdoor Escape
|Escape from a trial through the Hatch.
|Bronze
|10G
|Tanuki in the Fog
|Discover a hidden Guardian at the Yamaoka Estate.
|Bronze
|10G
|The Key to Escape
|Escape through the Hatch after opening it with a Key.
|Silver
|20G
Other achievements in Dead by Daylight
|Name
|Unlock requirements
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|All Aboard
|Sound the Foghorn of Paddle Steamer by repairing the Generator on its upper deck on The Pale Rose Map.
|Bronze
|10G
|Kitted Out
|In 35 different public matches, pick up and use at least one Special Item as a Survivor.
|Bronze
|10G
|Leapfrog
|In public matches, jump over a pallet or through a window during a chase 200 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Shock Therapy
|In a public match, repair the generator on the second floor of the Disturbed Ward and escape.
|Bronze
|10G
|Game Over
|In public matches, sacrifice or kill 30 Survivors after the last Generator has been activated.
|Bronze
|40G
|Left for Dead
|As the last person still alive, activate the last generator and escape through the exit gate.
|Bronze
|10G
|Legendary Survivor
|Reach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Survivor.
|N/A
|N/A
|Looter
|In public matches, unlock 100 chests.
|Bronze
|10G
|A Bite for The Entity
|Sacrifice a total of 100 Survivors.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|A Feast for The Entity
|In public matches, sacrifice a total of 500 survivors.
|Bronze
|20G
|Deranged Pursuit
|In public matches, as the Legion, take down 25 different Survivors that have Deep Wound applied.
|Silver
|40G
|Lifting The Fog
|Reveal the Killer’s aura 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Ancestor’s Rite
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Manor of Family Residence.
|Bronze
|10G
|Ghost in the Machine
|Damage 50 generators while Undetectable in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Made It Out Alive!
|In public matches, escape the match alive for a total of 50 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Make Some Noise
|In public matches, scream 50 times.
|Bronze
|40G
|A Fast Death
|Damage a Survivor with the Haste Status effect eight times in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|From the Deep
|Grab a Survivor hiding inside a locker 25 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Master Survivor
|Reach survivor online grade Gold I.
|N/A
|N/A
|
|Hack the Mainframe
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Command Centre of Shelter Woods.
|Bronze
|20G
|Apt Killer
|Start a public match with a full killer loadout.
|Bronze
|10G
|Medic
|In public matches, heal others for a total of 100 health states.
|Bronze
|10G
|Campbell’s Chapel Legacy
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Chapel of Father Campbell’s Chapel.
|Bronze
|10G
|Milk ‘n’ Cookies
|In a public match, take the item from the chest in the basement in at least 30 different trials.
|Bronze
|10G
|Rebuilding the Borgo
|In a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Shattered Square and escape.
|Bronze
|10G
|Near-Death Experience
|In public matches, get downed only once and escape the match alive, 25 times.
|Silver
|10G
|No One Left Behind
|In a public match, rescue someone after at least one gate has opened.
|Bronze
|10G
|Nerves of Steel
|In public matches, get a total of 500 successful skill checks.
|Bronze
|10G
|Biological Weaponry
|Down Contaminated Survivors with The Nemesis 65 times in public matches using Tentacle Strike.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Not Today
|In public matches, unhook yourself 50 times.
|Silver
|10G
|Bloodbath
|In public matches with The Oni, down 75 Survivors during Blood Fury.
|Bronze
|40G
|One More Step
|In public matches, take a hit while you have the Endurance status effect 10 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Heavy Burden
|In public matches, hit 25 different individual Survivors while carrying another Survivor.
|Bronze
|25G
|Devoted Gatekeeping
|In public matches, sacrifice all survivors before the last generator is repaired, 15 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|End of Days
|Hook 15 Survivors during the End Game Collapse in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Zealous
|In a public match, get more than 8,000 blood points in one scoring category.
|Bronze
|10G
|Skillful
|Boost any perk to level three.
|Bronze
|10G
|It Wakes
|Raise a character level to 10.
|Bronze
|10G
|Cherish Your Life
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Bathroom of The Game.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|Outrun Evil
|In a public match, crawl your way out through the hatch.
|Bronze
|10G
|Bound and Downed
|Down speared Survivors 30 times with The Deathslinger in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Not Half Bad
|Raise a character level to 25.
|Bronze
|10G
|Perfect Escape
|In a public match, as a survivor, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category.
|Bronze
|10G
|Hemophobia
|Escape a trial on Disturbed Ward without losing a single drop of blood.
|Bronze
|10G
|High Speed Pursuit
|As a Killer, vault 50 times while chasing Survivors in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Power Moves
|Equip zero perks, repair generators for a total of one full repair, and escape eight times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Rescue Mission
|Stun the Killer with a pallet while they are carrying a Survivor 5 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Broken Bodies
|In public matches, hook a Survivor while 3 other Survivors are injured, 10 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|Flight to Freedom
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Eyrie of Eyrie of Crows.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|Shrine Apparatus
|In a public match, repair the generator in the Temple basement and live to tell the tale.
|Bronze
|10G
|Holiday Get-Together
|In a public match, have at least three survivors hooked in the basement at the same time.
|Bronze
|20G
|Resurgence
|Heal other Survivors for 10 health states while at least three Survivors are injured, dying, or hooked.
|Bronze
|10G
|I
|Reach prestige Level I with any character.
|Bronze
|10G
|II
|Reach prestige Level II with any character.
|Bronze
|20G
|III
|Reach prestige Level III with any character.
|Bronze
|40G
|III-50
|Reach prestige Level III-50 with any character.
|Silver
|50G
|Caws of Death
|Down 50 Survivors with Dire Crows in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Classy Act
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Music Room or Chemistry Laboratory of Midwich Elementary School.
|Bronze
|10G
|I See You
|Down 30 Survivors suffering from the Exposed status effect in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|
|Risk It All
|In a public match, as a survivor, use an ultra-rare item or add-on without using a protective ward.
|Silver
|20G
|Bump in the Night
|Down Survivors during Nightfall 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Happy Holidays
|Open at least 100 mystery boxes on the bloodweb.
|Bronze
|10G
|Operation: Survival
|In a public match, repair the generator in the Treatment Theatre’s operation theatre and escape.
|Bronze
|20G
|Butcherin’
|In public matches, with The Cannibal, successfully chainsaw a total of 100 times.
|Silver
|20G
|Second Act
|In public matches, recover from dying by yourself or with help 10 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|Cottage Owner
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Cottage of Mother’s Dwelling.
|Bronze
|10G
|Shine On
|In public matches, blind the Killer with a flashlight 30 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Chorus of Chaos
|In public matches, make 30 unique survivors scream.
|Bronze
|40G
|Selfless Survival
|Heal a Survivor from the dying state to the injured state 30 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|House of Pain
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Myers’ House of Lampkin Lane.
|Bronze
|20G
|I Want to Play a Game
|In public matches, with The Pig, put 125 Reverse Bear Traps on Survivors.
|Silver
|20G
|Skilled Generalist
|In public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters.
|Bronze
|20G
|Movie Buff
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Movie Theatre of Greenville Square.
|Bronze
|20G
|Cleansed in Agony
|Ensnare 30 Survivors in Cages of Atonement with The Executioner in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Sorted
|In a public match, spend more than 50 percent of the trial injured and live to tell the story.
|Bronze
|10G
|Gifts for The Fog
|In a public match, burn an Ultra rare offering.
|Bronze
|20G
|Extraterrestrial
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Base Station of Toba Landing.
|Bronze
|20G
|Raccoon City Recruit
|In a public match, repair the generator on the first floor of the RPD station’s main hall and escape.
|Bronze
|20G
|Collision Course
|Slam one Survivor into another 10 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Survival Treasures
|In a public match, escape while bringing a new item to the campfire.
|Bronze
|20G
|In the Void She Walks
|In public matches, with the Nurse, blink and successfully land an attack a total of 100 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Taking One for the Team
|Protect a recently unhooked Survivor by taking a hit near them 250 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Getting the Hang of it
|Raise your Grade for the first time on either Killer or Survivor.
|N/A
|N/A
|Cruelty Loves Company
|With The Knight, damage a Survivor while they are actively pursued by a Guard 50 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|Triage
|When a Survivor is injured far away, heal them 30 times without traveling more than 16 meters.
|Bronze
|10G
|Bloody Millionaire
|Accumulate a total of one million blood points.
|Bronze
|50G
|Punch Drunk
|Apply the Oblivious status effect to Survivors 30 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Under Pressure
|In public matches, perform 20 great skill checks while injured.
|Bronze
|20G
|Joke’s on You
|In public matches, hit a Survivor within three seconds of performing a Scamper 10 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Dream Demon
|In public matches, pull 200 Survivors into the Dream World.
|Silver
|20G
|Quick Draw
|Interrupt a Survivor cleansing a Totem 10 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Shocking Treatment
|In public matches, hit survivors 500 times with The Doctor’s Shock Therapy attack.
|Bronze
|10G
|Expert Killer
|Reach killer online grade Silver I.
|N/A
|N/A
|Vulture
|In a public match, escape with an item that another player brought into the match.
|Bronze
|10G
|Serial Killer
|In public matches, sacrifice the Obsession 30 times.
|Silver
|40G
|Whiffing to Success
|In public matches, cause the killer to miss an attack before taking a vault 50 times.
|Silver
|10G
|Jump Scares
|In public matches, with the Wraith, Surprise and hit a total of 50 survivors.
|Bronze
|10G
|Grim Pilgrimage
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Shrine of Sanctum of Wrath.
|Bronze
|10G
|Complete the Evolution
|In public matches, injure or down three Survivors who are Hindered.
|Bronze
|40G
|
|Prowler
|Detect 100 Survivors with Killer Instinct in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|With Scars to Show
|Go from healthy to injured during a chase and escape. Do this 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Legendary Killer
|Reach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Killer.
|N/A
|N/A
|MU/TH/UR Dearest
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Mess Hall of Nostromo Wreckage.
|Bronze
|20G
|Unforgettable Getaway
|In a public match, repair the generator in the Chalet and live to tell the tale.
|Bronze
|10G
|Mad House
|In a public match, bring the four survivors to insanity tier three at least once in the same match.
|Bronze
|10G
|Silent Approach
|In public matches, interrupt and grab 25 Survivors while they are repairing generators.
|Silver
|40G
|Outbreak Breakout
|Open the exit gates and escape from Raccoon City Police Department 20 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Old West Oasis
|Playing as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Saloon of Dead Dawg Saloon.
|Bronze
|10G
|Conniption
|In public matches, with The Spirit, use Yamaoka’s Haunting to down 30 Survivors.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Skilled Huntress
|In public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters.
|Silver
|20G
|Wounded Healer
|In public matches, heal other Survivors for a total of 50 health states while you are also injured.
|Silver
|10G
|Master Killer
|Reach a Grade of Gold I playing as Killer.
|Bronze
|20G
|Slip into the Stream
|In public matches, with The Singularity, hit 30 Survivors that you recently teleported to.
|Bronze
|20G
|Cripple Them All
|In public matches, with the Trapper, pick up a total of 10 survivors caught in your Bear Traps.
|Bronze
|10G
|Close Shave
|Dodge basic attacks or projectiles 100 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Deep Cleansing
|In public matches, cleanse 10 Hex totems.
|Gold
|40G
|Outrun the Overlap
|In a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Garden of Joy and escape.
|Bronze
|10G
|Multi-tasker
|Down 30 Survivors while carrying another Survivor in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Death of Ignorance
|Down a Survivor suffering from the Oblivious status effect 15 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|
|Apt Survivor
|Start a public match with a full survivor loadout.
|Bronze
|10G
|Bodyguard
|In public matches, take a protection hit while the Killer is carrying a Survivor, 30 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Cutting Out
|In public matches, while The Killer is carrying you, wiggle out of The Killer’s grasp 10 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Bless You
|Bless a Hex totem 20 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Smoked
|In public matches, down 100 Survivors while they are intoxicated by The Afterpiece Tonic.
|Bronze
|20G
|Dismantle
|In public matches, break a total of 50 individual Hooks.
|Silver
|10G
|Outta Nowhere
|In public matches, hit 40 Survivors with a basic attack while you are Undetectable.
|Bronze
|40G
|Disarm and Dismember
|In public matches, hit 50 Survivors holding a Special Item.
|Bronze
|40G
|Speed Kills
|Hit 30 survivors with a Lethal Rush in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Prey Upon
|Playing as The Unknown, put Survivors in the Dying State using UVX 20 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|The Man Behind the Bush
|In public matches, with The Shape, stalk for a total of 100 power tier increase.
|Silver
|40G
|Engineer
|In public matches, repair a Generator in the Damage state 50 Times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Even Punishment
|In a public match, teleport to your Phantasm traps and hit all four individual survivors at least once.
|Bronze
|10G
|The Grind
|In public matches, with the Hillbilly, chainsaw a total of 50 survivors.
|Bronze
|10G
|Swirling Death
|In public matches, throw 1,000 Hatchets.
|Silver
|40G
|Escape Artist
|In a public match, successfully escape the hook and escape.
|Bronze
|10G
|Party Crasher
|In public matches, damage a generator while at least one Survivor is Hooked, 100 times.
|Silver
|40G
|One Thousand Cuts
|Deal maximum Laceration on Survivors 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|Thrill of the Chase
|In public matches, down 10 Claw Trapped Survivors.
|Bronze
|20G
|Escaping the Nightmare
|In public matches, open the exit gate 35 times as a Survivor.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|The Grand Sacrifice
|In a public match, get four sacrifices in a single match.
|Bronze
|10G
|Every Last Drop
|Deplete 30 items in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Tag Team
|With The Twins, down 10 Survivors while Victor is clinging to them in a public match.
|Bronze
|20G
|First to the Punch
|Down 30 Survivors next to raised pallets in public matches.
|Bronze
|40G
|Evil Incarnate
|In a public match, kill all 4 survivors with the TIER III Evil Within.
|Silver
|20G
|Expert Generalist
|Escape eight times while repairing the equivalent of one generator with only two universal perks equipped.
|Bronze
|10G
|Tools of the Trade
|Achieve a merciless victory five times in a public match with only three universal perks equipped.
|Bronze
|20G
|Outrage
|In public matches, during a chase, damage a Survivor who drops a Pallet within a chase, 100 times.
|Silver
|40G
|Expert Survivor
|Reach a Grade of Silver I playing as Survivor.
|N/A
|N/A
|Tear Their Soul Apart
|Bind Survivors with a possessed chain 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Totally Vulnerable
|In public matches, with Ghost Face, down 50 Marked Survivors.
|Silver
|20G
|Denied!
|In public matches, close the hatch 30 times.
|Bronze
|20G
|Terminal Illness
|In public matches, with The Plague, down 50 Survivors affected by the maximum infection.
|Silver
|40G
|Fearless Healer
|In public matches, heal a total of 25 Health States while in the Basement.
|Bronze
|10G
|Preemptive Strike
|Hook a Survivor in a public match before any generators have been fully repaired.
|Bronze
|40G
|From the Void She Kills
|In a public match, chain three or more blinks and land on a survivor, grabbing them successfully.
|Bronze
|10G
|Fleet of Foot
|Help other Survivors by increasing their movement speed 50 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Triggered
|In public matches, with The Hag, cause survivors to trigger her Phantasm traps 100 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Handyman
|In public matches, repair generators for a total of 100 full repairs.
|Bronze
|10G
|Terror of LV-426
|In public matches, hit 30 Survivors using a Tail attack.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Healthy Obsession
|Heal other Survivors marked as the Obsession for a total of 10 health states in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|I’ve Got Your Back
|In public matches, save a total of 50 survivors from death.
|Bronze
|10G
|Perfect Killing
|In a public match, as a killer, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category.
|Bronze
|10G
|Texas BBQ
|In public matches, hook 25 Survivors in the Basement. Once per Survivor per match.
|Silver
|40G
|Insult and Injury
|Escape a chase 50 times after stunning the Killer with a pallet in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Humanitarian
|Affect other Survivors with positive status effects 50 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|10G
|Item of Obsession
|In a public match, as the killer’s obsession, escape as the last survivor without getting hit.
|Bronze
|10G
|Viral Video
|Apply Condemned on Survivors 30 times in public matches.
|Bronze
|20G
|What Lurks Beneath
|In public matches, injure Survivors while in the Basement 25 times.
|Bronze
|40G
|Hiding Seeker
|In a public match, end a chase against any Killer by hiding inside a locker 35 times.
|Bronze
|10G
