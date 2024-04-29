A survivor escaping from a killer in Dead by Daylight.
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight trophy list: All achievements and trophies

The horror game has over 200 achievements to unlock, so you better get started.
Published: Apr 29, 2024 01:23 pm

Achievements are a fun way to commemorate your progress and challenge yourself to complete specific tasks. Dead by Daylight boasts a vast roster of achievements and trophies you can work on unlocking.

If you’re a completionist determined to tackle everything the game has to offer, you need to know exactly what all of the achievements are and how you can get them. It’s no easy task unlocking them all, so here are all Dead by Daylight achievements and trophies listed.

All Dead by Daylight achievements and trophies

The Unknown Hallucinations in Dead by Daylight
You have to put in quite a lot of work to collect all of the available achievements. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight has a massive number of achievements with access to many more depending on what DLC you have downloaded for the game. In total, there are 249 achievements you can unlock as of the 7.7 update which was released on April 4.

Adept Survivor Dead by Daylight achievements

NameUnlock requirementsPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Adept AceIn a public match, escape with Ace using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept AdaEscape with Ada using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept AdamIn a public match, escape with Adam using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept AlanEscape with Alan Wake using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept AshIn a public match, escape with Ash using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept BillEscape with Bill using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept CageEscape with Nicolas Cage using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept CherylEscape with Cheryl Mason using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept ClaudetteIn a public match, escape with Claudette using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept DavidIn a public match, escape with David using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept DwightIn a public match, escape with Dwight using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept ÉlodieEscape with Élodie using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept FelixEscape with Felix Richter using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept GabrielEscape with Gabriel Soma using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept HaddieEscape with Haddie Kaur using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept JakeIn a public match, escape with Jake using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept JaneIn a public match, escape with Jane using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept JeffIn a public match, escape with Jeff using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept JillEscape with Jill using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept JonahEscape with Jonah using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept KateIn a public match, escape with Kate, using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept LaurieIn a public match, escape with Laurie using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept LeonEscape with Leon using only his three unique perks in a public matchBronze20G
Adept MegIn a public match, escape with Meg using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept MikaelaEscape with Mikaela using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept MinIn a public match, escape with Min using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept NeaIn a public match, escape with Nea using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept QuentinIn a public match, escape with Quentin using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept RebeccaEscape with Rebecca using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept RenatoEscape with Renato Lyra using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept RipleyEscape with Ellen Ripley using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept SableEscape with Sable using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept TappIn a public match, escape with Detective Tapp using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept ThalitaEscape with Thalita Lyra using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept VittorioEscape with Vittorio Toscano using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept YoichiEscape with Yoichi using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept YuiIn a public match, escape with Yui Kimura using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept Yun-JinEscape with Yun-Jin using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept ZarinaEscape with Zarina Kassir using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G

Adept Killer Dead by Daylight achievements

The Nurse is about to teleport towards a survivor in Dead by Daylight
You need to use the Killers for these ones. Image via Behaviour Interactive
NameUnlock requirementsPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Adept ArtistAchieve a merciless victory with The Artist using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept BlightAchieve a merciless victory with The Blight using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept CannibalIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Cannibal using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept CenobiteAchieve a merciless victory with The Cenobite using only his three unique perks in public matches.Bronze20G
Adept ClownIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Clown, using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept DeathslingerAchieve a merciless victory with The Deathslinger using only his three unique perks in a public matchBronze20G
Adept DoctorIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Doctor using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept DredgeAchieve a merciless victory with The Dredge using only its three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept ExecutionerAchieve a merciless victory with The Executioner using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept Ghost FaceIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Ghost Face using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept Good GuyAchieve a merciless victory with The Good Guy using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept HagIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Hag using only her three unique perksBronze20G
Adept HillbillyIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Hillbilly using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept HuntressIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Huntress using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept KnightAchieve a merciless victory with The Knight using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept LegionIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Legion using only their three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept MastermindAchieve a merciless victory with The Mastermind using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept NemesisAchieve a merciless victory with The Nemesis using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept NightmareIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Nightmare using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept NurseIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Nurse using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept OniIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Oni using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept OnryōAchieve a merciless victory with The Onryō using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept PigIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Pig using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept PlagueIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Plague using only their three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept ShapeIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Shape using only its three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept SingularityAchieve a merciless victory with The Singularity using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept Skull MerchantAchieve a merciless victory with The Skull Merchant using only her three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept SpiritIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with The Spirit using only her three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept TrapperIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Trapper using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept TricksterAchieve a merciless victory with The Trickster using only his three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept TwinsAchieve a merciless victory with The Twins using only their three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept UnknownAchieve a merciless victory with The Unknown using only its three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G
Adept WraithIn a public match, achieve a merciless victory with the Wraith using only his three unique perks.Bronze20G
Adept XenomorphAchieve a merciless victory with Xenomorph using only its three unique perks in a public match.Bronze20G

Hidden achievements in Dead by Daylight

An image of the base game Survivors with some of the Killers in Dead by Daylight
Can you collect them all? Image via Behaviour Interactive
NameUnlock requirementsPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Agonizing EscapeCrawl your way out of the trial through one of the Exit Gates or the Hatch.Bronze10G
Blood on Your HandsKill your first Survivor by your own hands. Bronze10G
Blood on Your FaceKill four Survivors by your own hands in a single trial.Silver20G
Blood in Your MouthKill Survivors by your own hands a total of 25 times. Bronze40G
Backdoor EscapeEscape from a trial through the Hatch.Bronze10G
Tanuki in the FogDiscover a hidden Guardian at the Yamaoka Estate.Bronze10G
The Key to EscapeEscape through the Hatch after opening it with a Key. Silver20G

Other achievements in Dead by Daylight

NameUnlock requirementsPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
All AboardSound the Foghorn of Paddle Steamer by repairing the Generator on its upper deck on The Pale Rose Map.Bronze10G
Kitted OutIn 35 different public matches, pick up and use at least one Special Item as a Survivor.Bronze10G
LeapfrogIn public matches, jump over a pallet or through a window during a chase 200 times.Bronze10G
Shock TherapyIn a public match, repair the generator on the second floor of the Disturbed Ward and escape.Bronze10G
Game OverIn public matches, sacrifice or kill 30 Survivors after the last Generator has been activated.Bronze40G
Left for DeadAs the last person still alive, activate the last generator and escape through the exit gate.Bronze10G
Legendary SurvivorReach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Survivor.N/AN/A
LooterIn public matches, unlock 100 chests.Bronze10G
A Bite for The EntitySacrifice a total of 100 Survivors.Bronze10G
A Feast for The EntityIn public matches, sacrifice a total of 500 survivors.Bronze20G
Deranged PursuitIn public matches, as the Legion, take down 25 different Survivors that have Deep Wound applied.Silver40G
Lifting The FogReveal the Killer’s aura 50 times in public matches.Bronze10G
Ancestor’s RitePlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Manor of Family Residence.Bronze10G
Ghost in the MachineDamage 50 generators while Undetectable in public matches.Bronze40G
Made It Out Alive!In public matches, escape the match alive for a total of 50 times.Bronze10G
Make Some NoiseIn public matches, scream 50 times.Bronze40G
A Fast DeathDamage a Survivor with the Haste Status effect eight times in public matches.Bronze40G
From the DeepGrab a Survivor hiding inside a locker 25 times in public matches.Bronze40G
Master SurvivorReach survivor online grade Gold I.N/AN/A
Hack the MainframePlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Command Centre of Shelter Woods.Bronze20G
Apt KillerStart a public match with a full killer loadout.Bronze10G
MedicIn public matches, heal others for a total of 100 health states.Bronze10G
Campbell’s Chapel LegacyPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Chapel of Father Campbell’s Chapel.Bronze10G
Milk ‘n’ CookiesIn a public match, take the item from the chest in the basement in at least 30 different trials.Bronze10G
Rebuilding the BorgoIn a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Shattered Square and escape.Bronze10G
Near-Death ExperienceIn public matches, get downed only once and escape the match alive, 25 times.Silver10G
No One Left BehindIn a public match, rescue someone after at least one gate has opened.Bronze10G
Nerves of SteelIn public matches, get a total of 500 successful skill checks.Bronze10G
Biological WeaponryDown Contaminated Survivors with The Nemesis 65 times in public matches using Tentacle Strike.Bronze20G
Not TodayIn public matches, unhook yourself 50 times.Silver10G
BloodbathIn public matches with The Oni, down 75 Survivors during Blood Fury.Bronze40G
One More StepIn public matches, take a hit while you have the Endurance status effect 10 times.Bronze10G
Heavy BurdenIn public matches, hit 25 different individual Survivors while carrying another Survivor.Bronze25G
Devoted GatekeepingIn public matches, sacrifice all survivors before the last generator is repaired, 15 times.Bronze20G
End of DaysHook 15 Survivors during the End Game Collapse in public matches.Bronze40G
ZealousIn a public match, get more than 8,000 blood points in one scoring category.Bronze10G
SkillfulBoost any perk to level three.Bronze10G
It WakesRaise a character level to 10.Bronze10G
Cherish Your LifePlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Bathroom of The Game.Bronze10G
Outrun EvilIn a public match, crawl your way out through the hatch.Bronze10G
Bound and DownedDown speared Survivors 30 times with The Deathslinger in public matches.Bronze20G
Not Half BadRaise a character level to 25.Bronze10G
Perfect EscapeIn a public match, as a survivor, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category.Bronze10G
HemophobiaEscape a trial on Disturbed Ward without losing a single drop of blood.Bronze10G
High Speed PursuitAs a Killer, vault 50 times while chasing Survivors in public matches.Bronze40G
Power MovesEquip zero perks, repair generators for a total of one full repair, and escape eight times in public matches.Bronze10G
Rescue MissionStun the Killer with a pallet while they are carrying a Survivor 5 times.Bronze10G
Broken BodiesIn public matches, hook a Survivor while 3 other Survivors are injured, 10 times.Bronze20G
Flight to FreedomPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Eyrie of Eyrie of Crows.Bronze10G
Shrine ApparatusIn a public match, repair the generator in the Temple basement and live to tell the tale.Bronze10G
Holiday Get-TogetherIn a public match, have at least three survivors hooked in the basement at the same time.Bronze20G
ResurgenceHeal other Survivors for 10 health states while at least three Survivors are injured, dying, or hooked.Bronze10G
IReach prestige Level I with any character.Bronze10G
IIReach prestige Level II with any character.Bronze20G
IIIReach prestige Level III with any character.Bronze40G
III-50Reach prestige Level III-50 with any character.Silver50G
Caws of DeathDown 50 Survivors with Dire Crows in public matches.Bronze20G
Classy ActPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Music Room or Chemistry Laboratory of Midwich Elementary School.Bronze10G
I See YouDown 30 Survivors suffering from the Exposed status effect in public matches.Bronze40G
Risk It AllIn a public match, as a survivor, use an ultra-rare item or add-on without using a protective ward.Silver20G
Bump in the NightDown Survivors during Nightfall 50 times in public matches.Bronze20G
Happy HolidaysOpen at least 100 mystery boxes on the bloodweb.Bronze10G
Operation: SurvivalIn a public match, repair the generator in the Treatment Theatre’s operation theatre and escape.Bronze20G
Butcherin’In public matches, with The Cannibal, successfully chainsaw a total of 100 times.Silver20G
Second ActIn public matches, recover from dying by yourself or with help 10 times.Bronze20G
Cottage OwnerPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Cottage of Mother’s Dwelling.Bronze10G
Shine OnIn public matches, blind the Killer with a flashlight 30 times.Bronze10G
Chorus of ChaosIn public matches, make 30 unique survivors scream.Bronze40G
Selfless SurvivalHeal a Survivor from the dying state to the injured state 30 times in public matches.Bronze10G
House of PainPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Myers’ House of Lampkin Lane.Bronze20G
I Want to Play a GameIn public matches, with The Pig, put 125 Reverse Bear Traps on Survivors.Silver20G
Skilled GeneralistIn public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters.Bronze20G
Movie BuffPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Movie Theatre of Greenville Square.Bronze20G
Cleansed in AgonyEnsnare 30 Survivors in Cages of Atonement with The Executioner in public matches.Bronze20G
SortedIn a public match, spend more than 50 percent of the trial injured and live to tell the story.Bronze10G
Gifts for The FogIn a public match, burn an Ultra rare offering.Bronze20G
ExtraterrestrialPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Base Station of Toba Landing.Bronze20G
Raccoon City RecruitIn a public match, repair the generator on the first floor of the RPD station’s main hall and escape.Bronze20G
Collision CourseSlam one Survivor into another 10 times in public matches.Bronze20G
Survival TreasuresIn a public match, escape while bringing a new item to the campfire.Bronze20G
In the Void She WalksIn public matches, with the Nurse, blink and successfully land an attack a total of 100 times.Bronze10G
Taking One for the TeamProtect a recently unhooked Survivor by taking a hit near them 250 times.Bronze10G
Getting the Hang of itRaise your Grade for the first time on either Killer or Survivor.N/AN/A
Cruelty Loves CompanyWith The Knight, damage a Survivor while they are actively pursued by a Guard 50 times.Bronze20G
TriageWhen a Survivor is injured far away, heal them 30 times without traveling more than 16 meters.Bronze10G
Bloody MillionaireAccumulate a total of one million blood points.Bronze50G
Punch DrunkApply the Oblivious status effect to Survivors 30 times in public matches.Bronze40G
Under PressureIn public matches, perform 20 great skill checks while injured.Bronze20G
Joke’s on YouIn public matches, hit a Survivor within three seconds of performing a Scamper 10 times.Bronze20G
Dream DemonIn public matches, pull 200 Survivors into the Dream World.Silver20G
Quick DrawInterrupt a Survivor cleansing a Totem 10 times in public matches.Bronze40G
Shocking TreatmentIn public matches, hit survivors 500 times with The Doctor’s Shock Therapy attack.Bronze10G
Expert KillerReach killer online grade Silver I.N/AN/A
VultureIn a public match, escape with an item that another player brought into the match.Bronze10G
Serial KillerIn public matches, sacrifice the Obsession 30 times.Silver40G
Whiffing to SuccessIn public matches, cause the killer to miss an attack before taking a vault 50 times.Silver10G
Jump ScaresIn public matches, with the Wraith, Surprise and hit a total of 50 survivors.Bronze10G
Grim PilgrimagePlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Shrine of Sanctum of Wrath.Bronze10G
Complete the EvolutionIn public matches, injure or down three Survivors who are Hindered.Bronze40G
ProwlerDetect 100 Survivors with Killer Instinct in public matches.Bronze40G
With Scars to ShowGo from healthy to injured during a chase and escape. Do this 50 times in public matches.Bronze10G
Legendary KillerReach a Grade of Iridescent I playing as Killer.N/AN/A
MU/TH/UR DearestPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Mess Hall of Nostromo Wreckage.Bronze20G
Unforgettable GetawayIn a public match, repair the generator in the Chalet and live to tell the tale.Bronze10G
Mad HouseIn a public match, bring the four survivors to insanity tier three at least once in the same match.Bronze10G
Silent ApproachIn public matches, interrupt and grab 25 Survivors while they are repairing generators.Silver40G
Outbreak BreakoutOpen the exit gates and escape from Raccoon City Police Department 20 times in public matches.Bronze20G
Old West OasisPlaying as Survivor, escape a Trial after completing the Generator inside the Saloon of Dead Dawg Saloon.Bronze10G
ConniptionIn public matches, with The Spirit, use Yamaoka’s Haunting to down 30 Survivors.Bronze20G
Skilled HuntressIn public matches, down survivors 20 times with The Huntress’ Hatchets further than 24 meters.Silver20G
Wounded HealerIn public matches, heal other Survivors for a total of 50 health states while you are also injured.Silver10G
Master KillerReach a Grade of Gold I playing as Killer.Bronze20G
Slip into the StreamIn public matches, with The Singularity, hit 30 Survivors that you recently teleported to.Bronze20G
Cripple Them AllIn public matches, with the Trapper, pick up a total of 10 survivors caught in your Bear Traps.Bronze10G
Close ShaveDodge basic attacks or projectiles 100 times in public matches.Bronze10G
Deep CleansingIn public matches, cleanse 10 Hex totems.Gold40G
Outrun the OverlapIn a public match, repair the generator in the main house in the Garden of Joy and escape.Bronze10G
Multi-taskerDown 30 Survivors while carrying another Survivor in public matches.Bronze40G
Death of IgnoranceDown a Survivor suffering from the Oblivious status effect 15 times in public matches.Bronze40G
Apt SurvivorStart a public match with a full survivor loadout.Bronze10G
BodyguardIn public matches, take a protection hit while the Killer is carrying a Survivor, 30 times.Bronze10G
Cutting OutIn public matches, while The Killer is carrying you, wiggle out of The Killer’s grasp 10 times.Bronze10G
Bless YouBless a Hex totem 20 times in public matches.Bronze20G
SmokedIn public matches, down 100 Survivors while they are intoxicated by The Afterpiece Tonic.Bronze20G
DismantleIn public matches, break a total of 50 individual Hooks.Silver10G
Outta NowhereIn public matches, hit 40 Survivors with a basic attack while you are Undetectable.Bronze40G
Disarm and DismemberIn public matches, hit 50 Survivors holding a Special Item.Bronze40G
Speed KillsHit 30 survivors with a Lethal Rush in public matches.Bronze20G
Prey UponPlaying as The Unknown, put Survivors in the Dying State using UVX 20 times.Bronze20G
The Man Behind the BushIn public matches, with The Shape, stalk for a total of 100 power tier increase.Silver40G
EngineerIn public matches, repair a Generator in the Damage state 50 Times.Bronze10G
Even PunishmentIn a public match, teleport to your Phantasm traps and hit all four individual survivors at least once.Bronze10G
The GrindIn public matches, with the Hillbilly, chainsaw a total of 50 survivors.Bronze10G
Swirling DeathIn public matches, throw 1,000 Hatchets.Silver40G
Escape ArtistIn a public match, successfully escape the hook and escape.Bronze10G
Party CrasherIn public matches, damage a generator while at least one Survivor is Hooked, 100 times.Silver40G
One Thousand CutsDeal maximum Laceration on Survivors 50 times in public matches.Bronze20G
Thrill of the ChaseIn public matches, down 10 Claw Trapped Survivors.Bronze20G
Escaping the NightmareIn public matches, open the exit gate 35 times as a Survivor.Bronze10G
The Grand SacrificeIn a public match, get four sacrifices in a single match.Bronze10G
Every Last DropDeplete 30 items in public matches.Bronze10G
Tag TeamWith The Twins, down 10 Survivors while Victor is clinging to them in a public match.Bronze20G
First to the PunchDown 30 Survivors next to raised pallets in public matches.Bronze40G
Evil IncarnateIn a public match, kill all 4 survivors with the TIER III Evil Within.Silver20G
Expert GeneralistEscape eight times while repairing the equivalent of one generator with only two universal perks equipped.Bronze10G
Tools of the TradeAchieve a merciless victory five times in a public match with only three universal perks equipped.Bronze20G
OutrageIn public matches, during a chase, damage a Survivor who drops a Pallet within a chase, 100 times.Silver40G
Expert SurvivorReach a Grade of Silver I playing as Survivor.N/AN/A
Tear Their Soul ApartBind Survivors with a possessed chain 50 times in public matches.Bronze20G
Totally VulnerableIn public matches, with Ghost Face, down 50 Marked Survivors.Silver20G
Denied!In public matches, close the hatch 30 times.Bronze20G
Terminal IllnessIn public matches, with The Plague, down 50 Survivors affected by the maximum infection.Silver40G
Fearless HealerIn public matches, heal a total of 25 Health States while in the Basement.Bronze10G
Preemptive StrikeHook a Survivor in a public match before any generators have been fully repaired.Bronze40G
From the Void She KillsIn a public match, chain three or more blinks and land on a survivor, grabbing them successfully.Bronze10G
Fleet of FootHelp other Survivors by increasing their movement speed 50 times.Bronze10G
TriggeredIn public matches, with The Hag, cause survivors to trigger her Phantasm traps 100 times.Bronze10G
HandymanIn public matches, repair generators for a total of 100 full repairs.Bronze10G
Terror of LV-426In public matches, hit 30 Survivors using a Tail attack.Bronze20G
Healthy ObsessionHeal other Survivors marked as the Obsession for a total of 10 health states in public matches.Bronze10G
I’ve Got Your BackIn public matches, save a total of 50 survivors from death.Bronze10G
Perfect KillingIn a public match, as a killer, complete with at least 5,000 blood points in each score category.Bronze10G
Texas BBQIn public matches, hook 25 Survivors in the Basement. Once per Survivor per match.Silver40G
Insult and InjuryEscape a chase 50 times after stunning the Killer with a pallet in public matches.Bronze10G
HumanitarianAffect other Survivors with positive status effects 50 times in public matches.Bronze10G
Item of ObsessionIn a public match, as the killer’s obsession, escape as the last survivor without getting hit.Bronze10G
Viral VideoApply Condemned on Survivors 30 times in public matches.Bronze20G
What Lurks BeneathIn public matches, injure Survivors while in the Basement 25 times.Bronze40G
Hiding SeekerIn a public match, end a chase against any Killer by hiding inside a locker 35 times.Bronze10G
