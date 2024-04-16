How to counter The Nurse in Dead by Daylight

Going up against The Nurse in Dead by Daylight can be hilarious or terrifying. While she can be hard to master, a decent Nurse player can completely ignore the rules most killers follow. Fortunately, there are ways to counter The Nurse, and I’m here to help you.

How to deal with The Nurse in Dead by Daylight

She floats and teleports. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the right Perks and the right strategy, you may just be able to survive an encounter with The Nurse in Dead by Daylight.

Best Perks against The Nurse in DBD

Outrunning The Nurse is usually not the best idea. Your best bet is to hide and, hopefully, confuse her. Here are the Perks I recommend you use when going against a Nurse:

Perk name Description Iron Will If you get hit, and you will, Iron Will can muffle your grunts of pain, making it harder for The Nurse to hear and find you. Calm Spirit Calm Spirit prevents Crows from flying away when you get near them, making it harder for The Nurse to track you. Distortion The Nurse often has a lot of Perks that show the location of Survivor aura, and with Distortion, you can mask your Aura. Spine Chill If The Nurse is looking in your direction, you’ll get a notification, which should give you plenty of opportunity to hide.

Best strategy against The Nurse in DBD

Run at her, not away from her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I think it’s clear at this point that the usual tricks that work against Killers don’t work against the Nurse. So here are a few things that work:

Avoid moving in straight lines

If The Nurse is chasing you, the last thing you want to do is run in a straight line. The Nurse can instantly teleport towards you and catch you. Run zig-zag, in circles, backwards, just don’t be predictable.

Don’t try and flashlight The Nurse

There’s no point. Unless you are saving someone from being picked up, there’s very little reason to flashlight The Nurse. You’ll just make her angry. She will simply recover from the blinding effect, teleport towards you, and maybe even camp your hook if you are unlucky.

Run towards The Nurse as she starts teleporting

When The Nurse teleports, she goes forward (most of the time). One of the best methods is to run towards her. This gives you plenty of distance, especially with The Nurse’s after-teleport cooldown. Granted, The Nurse can bluff that she is teleporting and only travels a short distance, but running at her is usually a better idea than running away from her.

Don’t loop the Nurse

If you are a master of looping around pallets, that won’t work against The Nurse. She can teleport to your side and hit you before you even make one lap.

Hide

Crouch down and stay hidden. The Nurse can still find you, but it’s a better bet than running away. Nurse players are used to winning chases against runners, so being stealthy may just give you an advantage.

