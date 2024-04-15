Best Dead by Daylight mods, listed

If you want to spice up Dead by Daylight, you might be interested in mods. Believe it or not, mods are allowed in DbD—well, some of them. Here’s a list of the best safe mods for Dead by Daylight.

Which mods are allowed in Dead by Daylight?

Remember, it’s an online game, and other players (and developers) can see you. Image via Behaviour Interactive

As long as the mod doesn’t give you a gameplay advantage, you should have no problem using it in DbD. Here are the mods that are allowed:

Skin mods

Animation mods

Asset mods

Sound mods (used in the game menu, not during matches)

Which mods aren’t allowed in Dead by Daylight?

If you use any of the following mods, you’re looking at a temporary or even a permanent ban from DbD:

Aimbots

Mods that highlight items

Sound mods (for example, a mod that lets you hear Survivors or the Killer easier)

Invincibility mods

Infinite item mods

Mods that speed up the blood web progression

Other gameplay-enhancing mods

Essentially, if it gives you an advantage during games, it’s probably against the Behaviours ToS and will get you banned.

Best mods in DbD

Here are some of our favorite mods in DbD.

Survivors like they used to be. Image via Gamebanana

If you’re nostalgic about the classic Dwight, Claudette, Meg, Jake, and Nea models and skins, then this mod brings them back. It doesn’t even change anything in the game; it just uses old game files. In fact, most other skin mods should be safe as long as you don’t try anything ridiculous, like playing as Shrek.

If you think the Bloodweb is too loud when leveling it up, you aren’t the only one. With this mod, you can completely silence the Bloodweb noises. Level up your Survivors and Killers in peace without all the noise.

Use the Force to escape the Killer. Image via Gamebanana

This mod turns your flashlight into a lightsaber without the blade. While you won’t be able to fight the Killers like a Jedi or a Sith, you can still make your flashlight look cooler. You can even change the colors of your light. May the force be with you!

If you enjoy pallet-stunning the Killer, then this is the sound for you. With the bonk sound, turn every chase into a slapstick comedy. I’m pretty sure even the Killer will appreciate it.

It looks more awkward than it is. Image via Gamebanana

The Backflip animation replaces the default Come Here animation with an awkward backflip. This is a dead giveaway if you want to let other Survivors and the Killer know you’re using mods. Thankfully, it’s pretty harmless and should give you a few good laughs in the endgame lobby.

If you’re tired of the same old boring lockers, the Graffiti Locker Skin is a nice one to have. Lockers are already very noticeable in the game, so it’s not really a game-changer. With this, at least you’ll be hiding in a fun place instead of the same old red locker.

If you’re sick of the same old lobby theme, you can change it with this mod. There are a lot of different themes you can pick from, but we chose the Stranger Things theme, since we already have characters from the show in the game, so it perfectly blends in.

