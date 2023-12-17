How to fix Can’t Leave Dogtown bug in Cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty has added the desolate district of Dogtown on the South of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. If you have the DLC, you can discover the area —but a pesky bug can shut you in.

It’s easy to get into Dogtown. All you have to do it to take a car and cross a bridge. When reaching the gigantic stone walls of the district, authorities will scan you and eventually open the gates for you. But when you try to get back, they might not be as kind as during your first passage and block the way out, no matter what you do. On the contrary, you’ll be hunted for trying to get out.

Here is how to fix the can’t leave Dogtown bug in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to fix not being able to leave Dogtown issue in Cyberpunk 2077

You’d better make yourself comfy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bug can arise in all kind of situations. You might be completing Phantom Liberty‘s quests, or even go there beforehand without having unlocked the stories linked to the area, but end up being locked in the district.

There are a couple of fixes to try and leave Dogtown—by car, preferably. Depending on your progression, you can try different ones. Here they are.

1) Beware of fast travel

First of all, one of your first reflexes if you’ve unlocked fast travel is to use it to get out of the area. But this might not help you in the long run: the bug will remain and you won’t likely be able to return to Dogtown by the gates, as they will be shut even for players who try to enter.

In addition, it won’t fix the issue of not being able to complete the Car quests in Dogtown, as you need to get in and out using them. I encountered this bug before unlocking Phantom Liberty quests and the area was half-empty because of that, so I don’t recommend going there before you have to, in any case.

2) Progress further in your quests

Sometimes, the lockdown can lift if you progress further into the Phantom Liberty quests. If the authorities block the gates and attack you when you try to get your way through, try to get ahead of a few steps before returning to the gates of Dogtown.

3) Reload your last save outside of Dogtown

That’s the most efficient way to avoid the bug. You can do something else and decide to explore Dogtown later, until the developer brings a hotfix to curb the issue or by completing more quests, hoping the bug won’t be triggered when you enter the area later.

4) Try a restart

Sometimes, we can forget about the most obvious solutions, but they might help. In forums, some players have reported getting the bug fixed by heading far from the Dogtown gates, then save and restart the game. When they loaded the last save and restarted their journey, the gates opened when they returned there.

5) Wreak some havoc

Other players have reported they fixed the bug by wreaking havoc in Dogtown, raising their wanted level. Once it was done, they hid from the authorities and their level went down. When returning to the gates, this time, authorities accepted to open the gates for them.