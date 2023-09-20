Elon Musk interrupted Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 recording session with a gun to get into the game

While it might not have been a hostile takeover that scored Elon Musk social media giant Twitter, the same can’t be said about his cameo appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, which seemingly required the billionaire to arm himself.

That’s right, Elon Musk, the Tesla guy who now lords over Twitter, or X if you’re trendy, visited the voice production studio for Cyberpunk 2077 “armed but not dangerous” to secure his spot in the game, according to a recently released biography.

Grimes, the musical artist who is also the mother to three of Musk’s children, voiced Lizzy Wizzy in Cyberpunk 2077. During a recording session for this character, according to Water Isaacson’s biography, Musk burst into the studio demanding a role in CD Projekt Red title while holding a two-hundred-year-old gun.

Speaking about the incident, Grimes said the studio employees were shaken by Musk’s arrival. “The studio guys were like sweating,” she told Isaacson for his biography on Musk. However, the billionaire claims he told them that while he was armed, he was not dangerous.

It appears Musk’s drive to get into Cyberpunk 2077 was motivated by the similarities in technology in the game to the Nueralink implant he has been involved with working on. When taken in context around the rest of the biography, it’s not that surprising.

Musk has clearly cemented himself as a gamer, or at least a fan of games. Highlights from the new book include his late-night Elden Ring binge before purchasing Twitter, or asking his former partner Amber Heard to cosplay as Mercy from Overwatch.

Whatever it is, we can’t begin to imagine the visuals of seeing Elon Musk burst into a room with a vintage weapon, but for the sake of video game designers everywhere, we can only hope it doesn’t happen again.

