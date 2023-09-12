Internet supervillain Elon Musk once had Amber Heard cosplay Overwatch’s Mercy

One of the internet’s biggest supervillains, Elon Musk, once asked actress Amber Heard to cosplay Overwatch’s Mercy, a hero that advocates for peace, according to a biography released today—which is a tad ironic when you think about it.

In the biography “Elon Musk,” released on Sept. 12, former Time editor and CNN chair Walter Isaacson revealed an interesting tidbit about Heard and Musk’s relationship. According to Isaacson, on the set of Aquaman, Musk asked Heard to roleplay as Mercy because she reminded him of her. We’re unsure how she reminded him of Mercy, as he doesn’t elaborate.

In Overwatch, there are many support characters, with Mercy one of the most picked heroes in the game because she can deal pretty decent damage, fly, resurrect her allies, and even enhance her abilities. This makes her an all-round fun support to play.

But seeing as Mercy is dubbed a guardian angel who is a brilliant healer and promotes peace, and Heard doesn’t have the most “peaceful” history, she may have somehow resembled the support hero in other ways.

After learning this, you may question whether you want to continue playing Mercy in Overwatch 2, and that’s valid. If you’d rather not play a hero that reminded Musk of Mercy, you can always play Ana, Kiriko, or Moira—all of whom are performing quite well in the meta right now.

I would recommend Ana purely because her kit is fun to play; it’s also ranged, and you can heal your allies, buff their damage, and reduce their incoming damage. Don’t despair, however—you don’t have to stop playing the support role or Mercy. However, there are plenty of other options if you do want to switch.

The Musk biography also included a reference to Elden Ring, a game many know Musk enjoys after his late-night ramblings about the title on Twitter. According to an excerpt from the biography, it was after a huge overnight session of Elden Ring with then-partner Grimes that he decided to purchase Twitter.

But it’s safe to say that we may learn more, albeit unwanted, details about our favorite characters and games as we dive into Musk’s biography. Hopefully there’s no Twitter crossover.

