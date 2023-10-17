Does Cyberpunk 2077 support VR?

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020, when VR was still somewhat niche, and players didn’t expect the feature to be available in larger open world games like Cyberpunk. In the last three years, Cyberpunk and VR have both made absolute leaps and bounds. But have the two found a meeting point yet?

Read on to learn about your options for experiencing Cyberpunk in a whole new world.

Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 in VR?

Officially, Cyberpunk 2077 does not have VR support—there is no developer approved VR version of the game. I mention the “official” caveat for a good reason, though.

While the game does not officially support VR, there are a few very popular and well received fan-made mods that bring VR to the world of Cyberpunk.

It makes sense that third parties have worked so hard to add VR to Cyberpunk, given the highly immersive and constant first-person perspective of the game. Between this and the in-game world (V can literally equip VR goggles as a Face Item), I truly cannot think of a modern mainstream release that is more suited for VR.

Mods that add VR to Cyberpunk 2077

I have not personally tested these mods, so I’m only a second-hand source here—but I have done my homework.

There are two huge VR mods for Cyberpunk 2077, one made by Vorpx and the other by Luke Ross (under the name R.E.A.L VR). Up until 2.0 came out in September of 2023, it was pretty much user preference between the two.

Now, Vorpx is the way to go if you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 in VR, as it has been updated to offer support for the newer version of the game, whereas R.E.A.L VR does not currently have support for the major update.

With that said, you should know that Vorpx isn’t free. You’ll have to shell out $39.99 if you want to pick up the Cyberpunk VR mod. I obviously cannot say if this is worth it or not, as it really comes down to what you’re willing to pay and how important having VR support is to you personally. What I can say is that Vorpx is very well received by the community, and seems to be on par with official VR support in nearly every way.

You can check out Vorpx here, and decide for yourself if purchasing the mod that adds VR to Cyberpunk 2077 is worth it for you.

Will official VR support be added to Cyberpunk 2077?

We can’t say with certainty what CDPR will do in the future, but it is very unlikely that official VR support will ever be added to Cyberpunk.

In an interview with PC Gamer in September 2023, Cyberpunk’s game director, Gabe Amatangelo, confirmed that the 2.0 update would be the last major update for Cyberpunk 2077 as the studio now turns its sights towards developing a sequel to the game.

VR support absolutely counts as a major update, so unless CDPR changes its minds and goes against their last announcement, Cyberpunk 2077 will never have official developer supported VR.

