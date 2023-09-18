Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty system requirements: PC specifications

Can your system keep up with the changes?

Cyberpunk 2077 is heading into an all new era with both Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion set to release in just a few weeks, which means it’s time to figure out if your PC meets the required specifications.

Within Update 2.0, several major systems are getting serious revamps or changes, including combat, perks, Cyberware, police, and much more. This should open up a ton of new ways to play, while also adding a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. Speaking of content, Phantom Liberty adds an “all-new spy thriller adventure” in the game’s first expansion, plus a new district and much more.

CD PROJEKT RED has confirmed that with these new additions, there will have to be some changes made to the game’s minimum and recommended PC specification requirements. In a June 11 post, the devs explained these changes “are a reflection of our new standard of requirements” to run the game at 1080p while “maintaining an average of 30 FPS at low preset.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC requirements

Here are the exact PC specifications for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, including the minimum, recommended, and maxed settings, with ray tracing turned either on or off.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC minimum specifications (without ray tracing)

Graphics Preset: Low

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory (RAM): 12 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 6 GB

Graphics: Either NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB AMD Radeon RX 580, 6 GB Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an SSD (solid state drive)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC recommended specifications (without ray tracing)

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 8 GB

Graphics: Either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8 GB AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8 GB Intel Arc A770, 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an SSD (solid state drive)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC ultra specifications (without ray tracing)

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Resolution: 2160p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 or AMD Ryzen 9 7800X

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 8 GB

Graphics: Either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 12 GB AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 12 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an NVMe

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC minimum specifications (with ray tracing)

Graphics Preset: Low with ray tracing

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 8 GB

Graphics: Either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 8 GB AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 8 GB Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an SSD (solid state drive)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC recommended specifications (with ray tracing)

Graphics Preset: Ultra with ray tracing

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Memory (RAM): 20 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 12 GB

Graphics: Either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti, 12 GB AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 12 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an NVMe

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC Overdrive specifications (with ray tracing)

Overdrive settings were measured with DLSS Frame Generation switched on, as noted by CDPR.

Graphics Preset: Overdrive with ray tracing

Resolution: 2160p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Memory (RAM): 24 GB

Video RAM (VRAM): 12 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB available space on an NVMe

The Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 goes live on Sept. 21, with Phantom Liberty releasing on Sept. 26.

