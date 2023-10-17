Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Who Wants to Live Forever quest in Phantom Liberty

Who Wants to Live Forever is the last job in Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty DLC and potentially the last job in the base game as well, depending on the choices you make throughout this job. Naturally, there will be absolutely massive spoilers in this article.

This job is only acquirable if you make certain choices earlier in Phantom Liberty and serves as a bittersweet knot to tie things up. Read on to learn how which route gives you this job, and what your choices are once you have it.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock the Who Wants to Live Forever job

The path to this job starts all the way back in Firestarter, the job where V goes undercover alongside Alex to rescue Songbird and take down Colonel Hansen. During this job, you must side with Songbird by refusing to use Reed’s ICE tech on her.

After siding with Songbird in Firestarter, your next job is called The Killing Moon. At the end of this job, you will once again have to choose between Reed and Songbird. To get the job Who Wants to Live Forever, you must side with Reed during The Killing Moon.

If you side with Reed during Firestarter, you will still eventually reach Who Wants to Live Forever, but your journey there will be different. In short, what matters is that you ultimately end up siding with Reed in Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077: Who Wants to Live Forever walkthrough

This job will either come after Four Score and Seven or Through Pain to Heaven depending on your decision during Firestarter. Either way, objective one is simply to wait 24 hours for Reed to call you.

Pass the 24 hours however you wish. Once a day has passed, Reed will call V to explain how the surgery to remove the Relic is greenlit and ready to go. There’s a catch, however. The Relic will need to be completely wiped during removal—Johnny will not survive.

Every rose has its thorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After confirming that you want to go through with the surgery (you’ll have another chance to change your mind in a little bit), Reed will ask for a pickup point, which will be the roof of Misty’s Esoterica. Head to Misty’s, take the elevator to the roof, and have a seat in the red lawn chair.

As soon as you’re seated, Johnny will appear and try to talk you out of receiving the surgery.

The point of no return

This job potential leads to an ending for all of Cyberpunk 2077, not just the Phantom Liberty DLC. The point of no return will be clearly marked with a huge popup on your UI after Johnny asks you not to go through with the surgery.

Decision time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you go through with the surgery by calling Reed to come pick you up from the roof, you will be locked in to this ending. The next step is texting your friends to let them know you’ll be out of town for a few weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077: Who Wants to Live Forever ending

Once you’ve contacted your friends on your phone, wait in the lawn chair. A time skip will occur, and then you will be picked up by an FIA AV and taken to Washington DC for surgery.

Dialogue on board the AV will vary greatly depending on your relationship with Johnny and your progress through other story lines in the game, but ultimately, it will just be a bitter sweet rehashing of events between V and Johnny.

Well, this is bittersweet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After the conversation, a doctor on board the AV will tranquilize V, who won’t wake up until after the surgery is completed.

When V wakes up, two years will have passed. The Relic will be safely removed and Johnny will be dead, but complications with the surgery will have left V extremely weakened and unable to support any Cyberware implants.

Basically, V’s merc days are over for good, Johnny is gone, and most of the people V knew have moved on in the past two years. This isn’t exactly the saddest possible ending for Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s up there.

If you ask me, you should listen to Johnny. Don’t get on that AV.

