Cyberpunk 2077: Best Sandevistans, ranked

Sandevistans are pieces of Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 that allow you to slow down time to take out foes. But what are the best Sandevistans in the game?

This article will walk you through a brief guide on Cyberpunk 2077‘s best Sandevistans.

The best Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077

The Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan

The Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan is the best by a mile. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077, the Militech “Apogee” can only be obtained after the player reaches level 40. To gatekeep it even more, you have to shell out a whopping 118,000 eddies to purchase it.

What this hard work buys you is one of the strongest tools for killing in the game. It reduces the speed of time by 85 percent, the highest rate for any Sandevistan in the game. Your headshot damage goes up by 10 percent, which, if already paired with a great bullet-time Ninja build, can stack with Sandevistan perks and handgun modifiers.

Your crit chance will also go up by nine percent and your critical damage will be multiplied by nine. You get a boost on this Sandevistan’s usage time, as well as more stamina, by 20 percent every time you take out an opponent.

The Zetatech Sandevistan

The Zetatech Sandevistan is perfect for air-dashing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Zetatech Sandevistan is great for fighters who want to fly around in mid-air, making it perfect for those who have the air-dash perk. It only slows down time by 30 percent, which might leave many scratching their heads as to why we consider it one of the game’s best. But when you consider how the time slowing doubles when in mid-air and your mid-air damage input increases by close to 35 percent, you start to see why it’s so great.

For midair sharpshooters, headshots and weakspots deal 40 percent more damage. If you’ve maximized your gunslinging perks on top of your air-dash, you can rack up serious damage while moving quickly through the air. Now, does it make sense for someone to be more accurate when they’re flying through the sky? Not really, but it sure is awesome — and with the Zetatech, you can design your whole build around it. It’s available for purchase at close to 60K eddies, but you can find it for free in the Scraper mission if you want to save some extra money.

Dynalar Sandevistan

The Dynalar Sandevistan is the best cheap option. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At only 50K eddies and with great combat power, the Dynalar Sandevistan is the best bang for your buck in the game. It slows time down by 50 percent for 9 seconds and gives you a small 15 percent bonus in your critical damage and chance.

Though this isn’t quite as good as the above options, the fact that it’s so cheap and available to you so early in the game makes it invaluable. Think of all the great weapons and other bits of Cyberware you can buy with that extra 50K eddies and the way you can use it to optimize your build of choice.

Another advantage is you can buy this Sandevistan from any Ripperdoc in the game, making it less stressful to obtain.

We recommend using this one as a strong and balanced jack-of-all-trades option for those who like Sandevistans but don’t want to model their whole build on it.

Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan

The Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan is an underdog. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The “Falcon” has the second-greatest time-slowing mechanic in the game, slowing the world down by 70 percent with a boost of duration by 10 percent every time you take an enemy out. Although it’s not as great as the Apogee, this is still an extremely strong option for lining up shots and taking opponents out.

It also allows you to deal more damage and critical damage, increasing your critical chance (though its modifiers aren’t quite as good as some of the others on this list).

While it might seem like a watered-down version of the Apogee, you can get your hands on the Falcon much earlier in the game at a cheap price, still making it one of the best Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077.