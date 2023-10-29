Best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features a vast amount of close-range, long-range, and melee weapons for you to choose from and reign havoc across Night City. But which weapons are truly the best?

We’ll walk you through all the weapons to look out for and use during your playthroughs in Cyberpunk 2077. Spoilers for the following story missions: Firestarter, Play it Safe, Stadium Love, and Ghost Town.

Cyberpunk 2077’s best weapons per archetype

Revolver: Bald Eagle

Info for the Bald Eagle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since damage with revolvers scales with Agility, many Agility-based builds center around revolvers as their primary tool of destruction. A tool of destruction is exactly what the Bald Eagle is, putting out massive damage and coming equipped with a Headshot Damage Multiplier that will benefit any sharpshooter out there.

As you can see above, the gun also penetrates armor and fires explosive rounds, making you capable of taking down even the toughest foes.

You can find the Bald Eagle during the Firestarter mission. It can be looted off the boss, Colonel Hansen, at the end of this mission. You can only access if it you choose to side wtih Reed and turn over Songbird.

Blade: Jinchu Maru

Info for the Jinchu Maru. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For our money, the Jinchu Maru is the best blade in the game. It deals a vast amount of damage and cuts down your stamina cost when you’re making use of it. It’s extra efficient when your Kerenzikovs are active, making it great for bullet-time Ninja builds. It also has a good chance of dealing bleeding damage to your enemies.

Perhaps most unique though is the fact that it deals double damage against opponents who have twice the amount of health that you do, making it the perfect weapon to pull out when the enemies have you on the back foot.

To get this powerful blade, you have to get to the Play It Safe main job. The boss of this job, Oda, will use it on you, and once you kill him you can make use of the blade.

Shotgun: The Headsman

Info for The Headsman. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Shotguns are a fantastic option for those who want to create a Body build to stay sturdy throughout the many firefights in the game. The Headsman deals out great damage but, as the name indicates, it’s best when used with precision. It has a fantastic crit chance and a headshot damage multiplier which will have you blowing opponents’ heads off in no time.

It can also be used to target your enemy’s appendages to dismember them. This is a brutal weapon that will turn any player into a killing machine.

To get this powerful shotgun, take out a Militech Minotaur. They’ll drop the Privacy Policy Violation crafting spec that you can use to craft this powerful shotgun.

Assault Rifle: Divided We Stand

Info for Divided We Stand. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A smart assault rifle, Divided We Stand is one of your best choices in the game due to its headshot multiplier, high damage per second, and great crit chance.

This America-themed weapon also locks onto targets and deals Chemical damage with a chance to apply poison to opponents. Any AR-based build would do well to take this weapon into their arsenal as it combines precision and power with speed.

To get Divided We Stand, complete the Stadium Love side job. You can win it by completing the target shooting competition the military is having, or just simply kill the leader and take the gun.

Tech Pistol: Lizzie

Info for Lizzie. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Not every handgun is about blowing the enemy out of the water with complete brute force. The tech pistol, Lizzie, is one of the best weapons in the game and does so by being a bit more nuanced.

Not only does Lizzie have a high attack rate, accuracy, and damage output, but it also has a powerful charge shot that can take opponents out. You can upgrade this in the Ability skill tree to eventually shoot out powerful bolts that can stun opponents and more. It also helps that you can find Lizzie very early in the game.

After completing The Space In Between the Lizzie pistol can be found in the basement of Lizzie’s braindance club. It’ll be in the cabinet of a room with a zebra-striped carpet.

Tool: Monowire

Info for the Monowire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s no weapon quite like the Monowire in Cyberpunk 2077. The longest-ranged Melee weapon in the game, the Monowire charges up when you have it equipped but not in combat. It also scales to the Intelligence attribute, making it the thinking person’s weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

But the true use of the Monowire comes when you upgrade it in the Intelligence skill tree to have the capacity to upload quick hacks and spread them to each other with its strikes. This playstyle is so efficient it created a playstyle of its own—the Hack N’ Slash Netrunner.

To get the Monowire, you’ll need to buy it off the Ripperdoc in Downtown, City Center. You’ll need a streetcred of 45 and 35,450 eddies to buy it.

Blunt: Gorilla Arms

Info for the Gorilla Arms. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Gorilla Arms are the best weapon out there for street brawlers who want to use Melee weapons but don’t want the finesse of a blade. If you want to beat enemies down, the Gorilla Arms are for you, dealing massive blunt damage at a fast rate.

If you upgrade the blunt weapons tree in the Body tree, you’ll gain many advantages with blunt weapons like being able to knock opponents over when you charge into them.

Gorilla arms can be acquired from a Ripperdoc in the City Center for 100,000 eddies. Like the Monowire, you’ll need a streetcred of 45 to purchase them.

Precision Rifle: Widowmaker

Info for the Widowmaker. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s no better weapon to take enemies out from afar with than the Widowmaker. With a devastating firing power and attack-per-second ratio, the Widowmaker makes foes feel like shooting fish in a barrel. On top of that, it has a powerful charged shot to save you in any scenario.

During the Ghost Town mission, you’ll be in a vehicle with Panam Palmer after a shootout for some opponents. She’ll mention wanting revenge on Nash, ask to go to his hideout, and take down everyone including Nash. You’ll find the Widowmaker on his dead body.

