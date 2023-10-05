Cyberpunk 2077: Best Hack n Slash Netrunner build

The Hack n Slash Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 is all about exactly that—hacking opponents tech and then slashing them up with a unique weapon called a Monowire.

Cyberpunk’s combat and skill system allows characters to solve problems in many ways. Rather than fight a battle head-on, you can hack into the interconnected world, or the brain implants of opponents, and deal with your trouble through the internet The Hack n Slash Netrunner build is a fantastic combination of these two, dazzling enemies with tech skill and taking them down with cyberware in the most futuristic battles.

Hack n Slash Netrunner build tips

Quickhacking

Before we get into the attributes, perks, and gear you’re going to need for this perk, we have to explain a combat system unique to Cyberpunk 2077. Quickhacking is the basis of this build and it can be a bit tough to understand for those new to Cyberpunk 2077.

Quickhacking is an ability you can use to upload disruptions to your opponents from afar. Some deal damage and some change up the flow of combat. They’re diverse enough for you to make quickhacking your main combat style in the game. Quickhacks take up RAM, the higher your RAM, the more you can perform.

You can even perform Quickhacks on vehicles, turrets, and pieces of equipment.

This is what a quickhack looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This build is all about optimizing your quickhack potential, refilling RAM, equipping as many quickhacks as you can at once, etc. Chances are, if it helps your hacking ability, it’s good for this build.

Attributes

For attributes, you want to focus on Intelligence and Tech Skill.

The intelligence skill allows you to perform quickhacks on opponents from afar, using the world of cyberspace to turn you into this game’s equivalent of a spellcasting wizard. With quickhacks, you can combo on opponents and cause massive explosions, taking out opponents before they even know what hit them.

Tech skill allows you to become adept with cyberware, which will be key to your Netrunner build. This build is all about angling yourself towards the Monowire. This is the longest-range melee weapon in the game, and when you build towards it in the Netrunner perk tree, you can even equip hacks to it. This is when the Hack n Slash Netrunner build really clicks together.

As a secondary, increase Reflexes when you can. Getting out of trouble to hack more will be key in playing. Reflexes also increase proficiency with Assault Rifles, which are a good backup weapon if your Monowire isn’t getting the job done.

Perks

For perks, you’re going to want to go for Optimization and Eye in the Sky from the Intelligence skill tree right away. These allow you to restore your RAM quickly and highlight nearby access points, which is key for quickhacking, respectively. From here, We recommend going for Hack Que as soon as you can. This will allow you to cue up a second quickhack to take out two opponents at once.

When your Intelligence gets up to 15, go for the Que-Acceleration perk, which will make it easier for you to quickhack fast, and, if you update it, allow you to que up a third hack.

All of this builds up to the eventual legendary perk Que Mastery, which allows you to que up four quickhacks at once. This opens up a new world of possibilities in combat, with you practically able to plan out how you want your fights to go before you even go into them. We don’t always recommend going for Legendary Perks, but this is one of the ones that’s truly worth it.

The Finisher: Live Wire perk on this tree will allow you to take out opponents with your Monowire, which is key to this build.

Expand on the Optimization brand to make your quickhacks more effective.

In the world of Tech Skill, you’re going to want to start with the All Things Cyber perk, which will set you up to use Cyberware to your advantage. The eventual Extended Warranty perk will help you make your Cyberware last longer.

On top of this, you’re going to want to get the relic-specific perks, Jailbreak and Data Tunneling to increase the efficiency of your Monowire, which we’ll cover below.

Skills

As you can probably guess, the Netrunner skill is the skill you’ll want to go with. As it progresses, you can increase your RAM recovery, RAM capacity, and efficiency with quickhacks.

The Monowire

The Monowire is absolutely essential in this build—there are few builds that rely so heavily on one weapon or piece of Cyberware. This is because the Monowire extends beyond that into the realm of utility. It’s like your magic wand.

The Monowire is Cyberware for your arms you can attack with. It has the longest range of any melee weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. Its damage increases with the amount of Intelligence you have, making it perfect for this build.

The Monowire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you add the Jailbreak perk, you can use your Monowire to upload quickhacks to opponents. This effect allows you to take out opponents efficiently from afar. This is crucial to the build and you should get your Monowire jailbroken as soon as you can.

Other Cyberware

When you add the aforementioned Data Tunneling perk, you can spread quickhacks from one opponent to another. The Ex-Disk increases your quickhacking speed, and boost your RAM. The Tetratronic Rippler will allow you to cast even more quickhacks. The Bioconductor allows you to get critical hits with your quickhack, perfect for dealing massive damage.

Other Weapons

The most optimal weapons for you to use are any sort of Tech weapon. Due to your Technical Skills, you’ll be able to get yourself big bonuses by using these. We recommend Assault Rifles for their versatility.

Your Cyberpunk Hack n Slash Netrunner build

Attributes

Body Reflex Intelligence Tech Cool Three Three Seven Six Three Our recommended starting attributes for a Netrunner build.

Perks

Eye in the Sky, Optimization, Glutton for War. Build towards All Things Cyber and its related branch.

Cyberware/Weapons

Build towards the Monowire! Assault Rifles are your backup.

