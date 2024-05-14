You can finally learn CS2 from s1mple thanks to ‘groundbreaking’ course

Arguably the greatest player to ever touch CS:GO, s1mple, has yet to fully return to competitive play. In the meantime, though, he’s launched his own training course that teaches you to play just like him.

Recommended Videos

On May 13, the Ukrainian player revealed a “groundbreaking” CS2 program called “play like s1mple.” Players can sign up to participate, and the first three lessons are completely free. If you pay, you can access over 50 additional lessons, and more are expected to come in the future.

In the course, s1mple says he will “share all the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career.” With the player now aiming to return from his break from the competitive scene, you might think it’s just a pet project he came up with during his hiatus. However, that’s not the case.

“We’ve been working for almost a year,” s1mple told Dot Esports by the end of April. “We’ve been putting a lot of work in it. When I started my break, we had much more time [to focus on the program],” the Ukrainian added.

You can now view the game like s1mple. Photo via PGL

S1mple explained how since he went on a break for personal reasons, he’s had the chance to see the game from different perspectives. He actively follows the professional scene, watching almost every tier one tournament. Still, when he and his team started working on the project, CS2 wasn’t released yet, and its launch in September 2023 forced them to adapt to the new changes.

At the time of writing, there are over 50 lessons available in the course. That’s already quite a lot, but there’s more to come. “We will have a second part of our project,” s1mple said.

S1mple announced his desire to return to the competitive scene at IEM Katowice 2024 in February. He then subbed-in for Falcons at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown. Although he’s yet to reveal the team he’ll be playing for, he reassures fans the course “won’t distract” him from competing professionally. In fact, he says it will allow him to add “more things” to it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more