Category:
Counter-Strike

S1mple gives date of potential CS2 return at IEM Katowice 2024

The GOAT's coming back soon.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 12:08 pm
S1mple, a Counter-Strike player, wearing a NAVI jersey and lifting a trophy in a stadium.
Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

The grand final of IEM Katowice 2024 is taking place in the legendary Spodek arena on Sunday, Feb. 11. While everyone focuses on the finalists in the form of FaZe Clan and Team Spirit, s1mple took over the broadcast for a while and teased his Counter-Strike 2 return.

Recommended Videos

The Ukrainian spoke a bit to James Banks on the official broadcast of the tournament. During the short talk, the GOAT outlined he’s hoping to return to competition after the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major, which takes place from March 17 to 31.

“I hope after the Major,” s1mple replied when asked about his potential return. “I hope nothing is going to happen with their [NAVI] roster because they were practicing really hard after I took this break. Let’s see what is going to happen after the Major.”

S1mple took a break from competition last October, with his latest tournament being ESL Pro League Season 18, where he and NAVI took second place after losing to MOUZ in the final. Afterward, the legendary player decided to step back to take care of personal errands. The sniper mantle in NAVI fell on w0nderful, who joined the organization on Oct. 31.

Since then, s1mple has been relatively quiet. But, with the legend announcing his return, he’s surely set to return to the front pages rather sooner than later. The player is still a part of NAVI, but their—and his—future will likely depend on the Major results. The Counter-Strike scene is known for having many roster changes after these showpiece events, so seeing a blockbuster move and s1mple on a new team isn’t out of the question in April.

related content
Read Article CS2’s Brollan admits to confidence boost after leaving NiP roster, despite MOUZ Katowice exit
MOUZ players huddle on stage before their semifinal against Faze begins
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2’s Brollan admits to confidence boost after leaving NiP roster, despite MOUZ Katowice exit
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article What is XP Overload in CS2?
The XP Overload icon in front of a map of Ancient in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What is XP Overload in CS2?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Decent from the start’: G2 coach TaZ defends CS2 from fan criticism
TaZ looking at the monitor.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘Decent from the start’: G2 coach TaZ defends CS2 from fan criticism
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Magisk claims current CS2 Major format makes it ‘dangerous’ for orgs to invest
Danish Counter-Strike rifler Magisk playing for Vitality at IEM Cologne 2023. He's wearing Vitality's black and yellow jersey and has blonde hair.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Magisk claims current CS2 Major format makes it ‘dangerous’ for orgs to invest
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2’s Brollan admits to confidence boost after leaving NiP roster, despite MOUZ Katowice exit
MOUZ players huddle on stage before their semifinal against Faze begins
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2’s Brollan admits to confidence boost after leaving NiP roster, despite MOUZ Katowice exit
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article What is XP Overload in CS2?
The XP Overload icon in front of a map of Ancient in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What is XP Overload in CS2?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Decent from the start’: G2 coach TaZ defends CS2 from fan criticism
TaZ looking at the monitor.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘Decent from the start’: G2 coach TaZ defends CS2 from fan criticism
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Magisk claims current CS2 Major format makes it ‘dangerous’ for orgs to invest
Danish Counter-Strike rifler Magisk playing for Vitality at IEM Cologne 2023. He's wearing Vitality's black and yellow jersey and has blonde hair.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Magisk claims current CS2 Major format makes it ‘dangerous’ for orgs to invest
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 10, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.